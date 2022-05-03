Homeless coalition encourages partnerships to address growing problem

As Frances Stuart stood before various representatives of Ellis County businesses, churches and nonprofits last week at Waxahachie Bible Church she said the keys to addressing the county’s homeless problem sat in that room.

“Our direction is that we want to partner with each and every one of you, and we want to make a difference,” said Stuart, president of the Ellis County Homeless Coalition.

The coalition hosted its annual community luncheon Thursday to help raise awareness of the state of homelessness in the county.

Rhonda Miller, the organization’s vice president, began the presentation by providing local homeless statistics, including data from the Point in Time (PIT) Count that counties across the state conduct every January to identify how many homeless people there are in each county.

Miller said there were 92 homeless people counted Jan. 27. Of those, 81 were sheltered, and 11 were unsheltered. She said those numbers include people living on the streets, in their vehicle, in transitional homes, etc. The number doesn’t count people living in a hotel unless it’s being paid for by a nonprofit organization.

This year’s total of 92 is an increase from 72 people in 2020. The count did not take place in 2021 because of COVID-19.

Also on Jan. 27 the coalition hosted its annual Let’s Get Warm Giveaway event in which homeless could stop by First Baptist Church in Waxahachie to pick up needed items, such as clothes, blankets and toiletries. They could also get food, showers and a free haircut.

The event served 38 adults and 19 children. Of those, 15 adults and 15 children were living in hotels.

“The people who are living in the hotels are paying week to week,” Miller said. “And they are one paycheck away or one Social Security check away from having to leave and be on the street.”

Miller said there is also a growing number of people living in their vehicles.

Miller said the organization receives at least 30 calls a month from people needing assistance. Most recently there were 38 calls in March, and in December there were 54.

She said that’s likely because eviction moratoriums have ended as the COVID-19 pandemic tapers off.

“We get calls all the time from people who say they are about to get evicted,” Miller said. “Rent is going up like crazy, and we just don’t have the shelters available in the county.”

Stuart said to bring those numbers down, it will take partnerships with government leaders, businesses and nonprofits. Some of the nonprofits work to help those at risk of becoming homeless by addressing factors that can lead to homelessness. Leaders from a few of the nonprofits attended the luncheon to discuss their organization.

Common Ground Ministries

Common Ground Ministries is a local organization that works with children and their parents to provide support and assist with education.

“We want to influence these children,” said Ashley Spurlock, director of Common Ground Ministries. “We want to change these children’s lives. We don’t want to take the place of their parents. But we want to help and work with their parents to make these children a successful group of people that will be successful in their community.”

The nonprofit partners with Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU), which provides interns and volunteers to help with lessons, homework and Bible studies.

“Our goal is to take these children and to change the path that they may be going in to go into a different direction that will support them, and they can give that to their community,” Spurlock said.

He said the organization has a capacity of helping 30 children at a time, but Spurlock said the organization plans to add to its space to accommodate the program’s anticipated need as the city’s population continues to increase.

For more information go to commongroundministriestx.org.

Serenity Veterans Village

Serenity Veterans Village provides various types of assistance to homeless or at-risk veterans, their spouses and their families.

Founder Lauren Andrade said she began Serenity Veterans Village after some of her fellow veterans faced challenges immediately upon returning home from serving in Iraq.

Andrade said one of the first things Serenity Veterans Village does is remove financial barriers veterans face, such as offering transportation since they often don’t have a driver’s license.

A key to Serenity Veterans Village’s mission is to provide housing, and the organization has two homes – one in Waxahachie and one in Palmer.

Andrade said since 2019, the program has housed 40 veterans, and seven have graduated into their own home.

Andrade said the organization differs from similar programs in that it offers housing for homeless men.

“We have 75 percent who are men,” Andrade said. “Most of them are over the age of 70. We’ve had Vietnam veterans, Korean War veterans, we’ve had three pass away with us. They were homeless, they just wanted a place to rest until it was time to go.”

The organization provides skill development and job training, clothing and furniture, as well as food that’s grown through aquaponics so they can grow their own food for free.

Through partnerships, it offers substance abuse counseling and physical and mental health assistance.

For more information go to serenityveteransvillage.org.

Mentorships

Jeremy Lampier discussed various mentorship programs he’s involved in and how they can play a role in addressing homelessness.

Bridges to Life, for example, is a program that takes place in prisons and alternative facilities in which offenders go through a 14-week program that focuses on responsibility, repentance, and restitution. Crime victim volunteers also share their stories to illustrate the impact crime had on them.

He said the recidivism rate after going through the program is 14 percent.

“If we can get to them while they’re incarcerated, they have a great chance of being successful on the outside,” Lampier said.

Lampier said too often when someone leaves prison, they have a hard time finding a job or a place to live because of their record. That can lead to committing a crime to get money.

“I want us to break that cycle and help these men and women to make better decisions,” Lampier said.

For more information go to bridgestolife.org.

Lampier also advocated for mentorship programs in the local schools, such as Mentors Care (mentors.care) based in Midlothian.

K-Dawg’s Meal Packs

Kyran Alsup, youth services manager for the coalition, was unable to attend the luncheon but through a video discussed his organization called K-Dawg’s Meal Packs, which provides grocery packs and hygiene packs to those in need.

He said K-Dawg’s Meal Packs has distributed 150 grocery packs and 60 hygiene packs so far this year.

For more information, call 972-921-8033.

Joint effort

The Ellis County Homeless Coalition continues its mission to raise awareness of the homeless problem, develop affordable housing and refer those in need to organizations that can help. Stuart said Thursday’s luncheon was a good way to establish those partnerships.

“My mantra is one person makes a difference, and teams make miracles happen,” Stuart said. “Today’s luncheon is all about us coming together, all of these forces coming together, and becoming a team where we help each other with each of our skillsets. That is what we do.”

For more information, go to elliscountyhomeless.com.