Ennis police arrest shooting suspect

The Ennis Police Department announced Monday the suspect in Friday's shooting has been arrested.

Police reported that a shooting took place around 9 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of N. Kaufman St. in Ennis. The suspect was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday at a residence, police said. As of Tuesday morning the name of the suspect had not been released.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family, and we are hoping for a full recovery," the department stated on Facebook. "We have a great team of officers and investigators who have worked tirelessly to investigate this shooting.”

Police said Friday a motive for the shooting is unclear but added the public was not in danger.

"We are thankful for all the support from the community," the department stated. "It is in times like these that our community comes together to support one another."