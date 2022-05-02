Waxahachie police reports: April 24-29

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie Police Department responded to the following incidents:

April 24

Assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of S. Interstate 35E

April 25

Auto theft (a 2019 white Kawasaki Brute Force ATV was stolen) in the 200 block of Henry St.

Theft of property (a 2009 flatbed 18-foot to 20-foot dual axel trailer was stolen) in the 2000 block of Shields Parkway

April 26

Assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of S. Grand Ave.

Aggravated robbery in the 300 block of Stadium Drive

April 27

Theft of property (a 2020 black C-5 trailer with skid steer and a 2003 Bobcat 763 Steer were stolen) in the 600 block of Sagebrush Lane.

Assault causing bodily injury to a family member in the 900 block of Water St.

Assault causing bodily injury to a family member in the 3000 block of S. Interstate 35E

Sexual assault reported

April 28

Burglary of a habitation (two black BB guns, air cartridges, box pellets and alcohol) were stolen in the 100 block of Driftwood Lane

Theft of property (two catalytic converters were stolen) in the 1700 block of N. US Highway 77

April 29

Burglary of a habitation (a blue ladder was stolen) in the 200 block of Perry Ave.

Auto theft (a 2020 red Charger was stolen and recovered) near the intersection of Patrick Street and Water Street

Assault family violence in the 800 block of S. Interstate 35E