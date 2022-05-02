Waxahachie police reports: April 24-29
The Waxahachie Police Department responded to the following incidents:
April 24
Assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of S. Interstate 35E
April 25
Auto theft (a 2019 white Kawasaki Brute Force ATV was stolen) in the 200 block of Henry St.
Theft of property (a 2009 flatbed 18-foot to 20-foot dual axel trailer was stolen) in the 2000 block of Shields Parkway
April 26
Assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of S. Grand Ave.
Aggravated robbery in the 300 block of Stadium Drive
April 27
Theft of property (a 2020 black C-5 trailer with skid steer and a 2003 Bobcat 763 Steer were stolen) in the 600 block of Sagebrush Lane.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member in the 900 block of Water St.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member in the 3000 block of S. Interstate 35E
Sexual assault reported
April 28
Burglary of a habitation (two black BB guns, air cartridges, box pellets and alcohol) were stolen in the 100 block of Driftwood Lane
Theft of property (two catalytic converters were stolen) in the 1700 block of N. US Highway 77
April 29
Burglary of a habitation (a blue ladder was stolen) in the 200 block of Perry Ave.
Auto theft (a 2020 red Charger was stolen and recovered) near the intersection of Patrick Street and Water Street
Assault family violence in the 800 block of S. Interstate 35E