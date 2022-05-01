One victim shot in Ennis, condition unknown

The Ennis Police Department reported that a shooting took place around 9 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of N. Kaufman St.

Police said one person was shot, but authorities did not release the victim’s name or condition.

Police also said the suspect has been identified but did not release information about the shooter. No officers were involved, police said.

“We are unsure of the motive at this time but will release more information when it is available,” the department said in a news release, adding that the public is not in danger.