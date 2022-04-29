Faith Family Master Academy schedules May activities

Daily Light report

Faith Family Master Academy in Waxahachie has two events scheduled for the month of May.

The school will host the FUN-Tastic Festival on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Master Academy campus at 701 Ovilla Road. Activities will include a bounce house, face painting and a petting zoo. Lunch will be provided.

Demonstrations of floral, soccer, rugby, the Waxahachie Fire Department and Jeep are also planned. Carter Blood Care will also be holding a blood drive.

Also, on Tuesday, May 24, the academy will be holding a Spirit Night at ShowBiz Cinemas at 108 Broadhead Road in Waxahachie from 4 to 9 p.m.

Families will be able to enjoy a variety of activities such as movies, video games and bowling. This event is a come and go where you choose and pay for whichever activity your family would like to do. Families are asked to wear Faith Family Academy shirts.

For more information, visit www.faithfamilyacademy.org.