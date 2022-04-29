Perry renews Investment Academy membership

Staff report

Ellis County Precinct 3 Commissioner Paul D. Perry has renewed his membership in the County Investment Academy. During 2021, Perry successfully completed investment education that is conducted in partnership with the McCoy College of Business Administration at Texas State University.

“Perry’s ongoing commitment to continuing education and wisely managing county financial assets will provide maximum benefit to Ellis County,” his office said in a news release.

The County Investment Academy includes courses that cover the laws and regulations governing investment operations, updates on the U.S. economy, trends in investing, and sessions that meet the education requirements of the Texas Public Funds Investment Act. These courses can be used as continuing education for county commissioners.

In addition to being recognized by the Texas Association of Counties, Perry was recognized for his achievement during the regular meeting of the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court on April 19.