Waxahachie council discusses impacts of lowering the tax rate

As the city of Waxahachie begins the budget process for fiscal year 2022-23 some City Council members are encouraging the city staff to at least include a lower tax rate as an option.

During Monday’s annual midyear council retreat Councilwoman Melissa Olson asked if the city could use the no-new-revenue tax rate as the starting point when drafting the budget that will be presented to the council later this year. This comes as property values in the area continue to soar.

The no-new-revenue rate is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of revenue on existing properties as the previous year. Theoretically it would be lower than the current rate since property values are increasing.

The current rate is $0.66 per $100 valuation, which is 3.5 percent above the no-new-revenue rate, the most that is allowable by state law. Broken down, the maintenance and operations (M&O) rate is $0.4811, which includes the rate designated for the Sims Library, and the debt service (I&S) rate is $0.1789.

Had the city adopted the no-new-revenue rate for the current year it would have been $0.4653 on the M&O side.

City leaders say it’s important to consider the impact either rate will have on the city’s revenue and, thus, services.

Chad Tustison, director of finance for the city, presented a chart Monday that shows the city’s property tax revenue using a tax rate of 3.5 percent above the no-new-revenue rate versus what the revenue would have been had the city adopted the no-new-revenue rate.

According to the chart, the property tax revenue for fiscal year 2022 would be $19.3 million using the current rate, or the rate 3.5 percent above the no-new-revenue rate. That’s slightly more than the revenue from the no-new-revenue rate at $18.7 million.

But by 2026 that difference increases to $26 million versus $21.9 million, respectively.

Additionally, Tustison said, the cumulative impact from 2022-2026 would be $11 million in less revenue if the no-new-revenue rate was used.

City Manager Michael Scott said there are already revenue challenges, even with the current rate.

“If inflation is 7 percent and the state cap is 3.5 percent we’re already losing ground even with maintaining the current level of service,” Scott said.

Tustison said sales tax revenue can help cover some of the needs, but he said sales tax revenue can be volatile.

Councilman David Hill said the city has to consider how lowering the tax rate would impact the ability to maintain the city’s infrastructure. According to the city, one penny of the tax rate equates to $400,000 in revenue.

“At 66 cents and the new growth we can’t catch up,” Hill said.

“I don’t see how, as much as you want tax relief, how you do that and still take care of things that are 150 years old,” he said.

Hill noted the I&S rate is used to raise money to pay off the city’s debt, so any decrease would impact the M&O side, which funds public safety, public works, parks, etc.

Councilman Travis Smith said while lowering the tax rate may look good the city’s portion of the total tax bill is only a small piece. He said the city’s part of the total tax bill is approximately 28 percent, whereas the school district’s portion is approximately 56 percent of it.

But Olson said every little bit helps. According to the city lowering the tax rate by one penny would mean the owner of a $350,000 home would pay $35 less a year on their city taxes.

“Thirty-five dollars a year, OK, well what about over five years,” Olson said. “You have to think about people on a fixed income. That is a lot for some people.

“All I’m saying is let’s start with the no-new-revenue rate and go from there,” Olson said.

Mayor Pro Tem Billie Wallace also said she would like the city to see if the no-new-revenue rate makes sense.

“I’m certainly not for reducing services. At all,” Wallace said. “But if we could I’d like to keep (the no-new-revenue rate) in the back of our minds.”

Tustison said the city won’t be able to get too far into crunching numbers until preliminary property values are available in the coming days.

The council is expected to have its first budget workshop in June. Tustison said the appraisal district should have final numbers by July 25. A public hearing for the tax rate and budget are set for Aug. 30, and both could be adopted Sept. 6.