Historic Waxahachie, Inc. presents $30K check to city for cemetery repairs

Historic Waxahachie, Inc. (HWI) presented a check for $30,000 to the city on Thursday to help pay for repairs at the Waxahachie City Cemetery after vandals damaged or destroyed multiple headstones sometime between Feb. 28 and Feb. 28. City leaders said the estimated cost to repair everything will be between $40,000 and $60,000.

HWI hosted a fundraising campaign that ran April 3-12 to raise money for the repairs. The initiative began with the Headstones and History kick-off event April 3 in which nearly 100 people attended. Throughout the campaign neighboring nonprofits donated money, including Waxahachie Foundation, Ellis County Historical Commission and the Lancaster Genealogical Society Trust Fund. In all the event raised $18,201.

Later HWI matched the donations up to $10,000. Then the HWI Board of Directors voted to match an additional $1,799. HWI also covered the fees incurred through online donations.

“We are so grateful for Historic Waxahachie, who really know the heart of this community and worked very hard to help keep the quality of life we have here,” said Peggy Crabtree, chairwoman of the City Cemetery Board. “They’re special, and this is such a special place, and we are so grateful for their efforts to help us do what’s right and try to put things back.”

Kathleen Bowen, chairwoman for the Headstones and History campaign, gave kudos to Becky Kauffman, an advisor for HWI, for spearheading the fundraising efforts.

“She put the bug in the ear, and everybody on the board stepped in like they always do when there’s a need in the community,” Bowen said. “That’s what’s great about Waxahachie. People see that need, and they step in no questions asked, roll up your sleeves, what can we do? I can’t say enough about the HWI board. What a great group of people.”

City leaders thanked HWI for their efforts in preserving a historic place in Waxahachie.

“We’ve always tried to preserve the history and the culture of the city, and what you guys have done to help us just shows how important that concept is to our city,” Mayor Doug Barnes said.

Police have not identified the suspect or suspects involved in the vandalism. City leaders said in total there were 280 gravestones damaged, and so far 160 have been repaired. Among those that were damaged were more than 100 years old and included key figures in the city’s history, such as Emory Rogers, one of the city’s first settlers and founders.

HWI plans to host a celebration event once the repairs have been complete.