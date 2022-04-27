Waxahachie P&Z recommends rezoning for The Oaks at Twin Creeks

A 458-lot residential development received a favorable recommendation from the Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday after plans showed the housing detail commissioners had been looking for.

The commission recommended approval of a rezoning request for The Oaks at Twin Creeks, a 153.7-acre project proposed to be located at 823 Ovilla Road, north of US 287.

The rezoning request, if approved by the City Council, would change the zoning from Single-Family 1 to Planned Development Single-Family 3.

If the council approves the rezoning request, The Oaks at Twin Creeks would join Montclair Heights, a 384-lot residential development that the council approved in January that will be located to the immediate west of this project. An east-west collector road would be constructed along the north border of both developments that would connect Ovilla Road and US 287.

The Oaks at Twin Creeks is expected to feature 360 detached homes and 98 townhomes.

P&Z and the City Council rejected the proposal on Dec. 28 and Jan. 3, respectively, because of what they said was a lack of detail in housing variety.

Tuesday’s plan shows how the developers are proposing that variety. For example, 60 percent of the single-family homes would have five distinct architectural styles – 12 percent each for the Craftsman, Traditional, Contemporary, Tudor and Modern Farmhouse styles. The remaining 40 percent would be dictated by the market.

Each style would have up to six specific design elements.

“This is where we heard loud and clear where you felt like we weren’t hitting the mark,” said Chip Boyd, chief operating officer with John Houston Development. “But we came back in, we’ve redefined and added new structures and added new elements and clearly defined the five architectural influences.”

Also, no building elevation would be duplicated within six lots or tracts either direction on the same block face, nor would they be duplicated on any lot across the street or within four lots either direction.

A minimum of five floor plans would be required for each architectural style.

The minimum lot area would range between 7,200 square feet to 12,000 square feet. The minimum square footage for the townhomes would be 1,300 square feet, though 50 percent of them must be greater than 1,500 square feet.

At the request of Commissioner Jim Phillips the recommendation came with the stipulation that only one unit within a townhome building be 1,300 square feet.

Boyd said at the city’s request there will be no front-facing garages except for the townhomes.

The development is also expected to feature 33.5 acres of open space, which may include a pickleball court/sports court, two playground areas, dog park, splash pad and trails.

“Thirty-three acres of open space is significant,” Boyd said, adding that only 2 acres of that is in a floodplain.

Resident Ron Bunch voiced his concerns on the project, citing the density that would be going into the area.

“There’s already a significant traffic issue on Ovilla Road,” Bunch said. “I know (TxDOT) is going to widen it, but it’s going to get a lot worse.”

Bunch said he is also concerned about the potential for flooding in the nearby neighborhood once this project begins, noting the four ponds nearby and the twin creeks that converge near his and his neighbors’ property.

“There’s a lot of water on this project,” Bunch said, “and we hope and pray we’re not inundated with water once this is complete.”

The City Council is expected to vote on the item Monday. Approval of the rezoning is contingent on the council also approving the annexation of the property.

Levante

The commission also recommended approval of a zoning change for Levante, a 122-lot residential development located on the west side of Howard Road and across from 3175 Howard.

If approved by the council the request would change the zoning on the 150.6-acre property from Future Development to Planned Development Single-Family 1.

Each lot would be a minimum of 1 acre. Like The Oaks at Twin Creeks, several design standards would be in play. Sixty percent of the homes would have to be Farmhouse 1, Farmhouse 2, Craftsman, Tudor 1 or Tudor 2 styles. No single elevation can be duplicated within six lots in either direction on the same block face, nor can they be duplicated directly across the street or within four lots in either direction.