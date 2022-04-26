WISD candidates make their case as early voting continues

Monday, two candidates for the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees shared their thoughts during a forum hosted by KBEC and The Ellis Talker Show.

Place 7 candidates Ryan Pitts and incumbent Debbie Timmermann attended the event. Place 6 candidates Dusty Autrey, the incumbent, and Amy Hedtke did not attend.

The questions varied among candidates. To watch the entire debate go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWOQ5k4USLQ.

Pitts was asked what differentiates him from other candidates. He said as a business leader he can see both the challenges local business leaders face and how education can have an impact on the success of a community.

“My experience as a business leader provides me with a perspective that will provide a fresh new vision for WISD as we plan for the future,” Pitts said. “I’ll work with the city, county and state leaders to ensure we’re working together to do what is best for WISD to offer the best quality education for our students and the best environment for our teachers to educate our students.”

Pitts said he has been active in the community by serving on various boards and in organizations since 2014.

Pitts was also asked if he would support lowering the tax rate.

Pitts pointed to the district’s growth and the challenges that come with it.

“Waxahachie is growing, and with that comes growing pains, and that’s what Waxahachie ISD is experiencing right now,” Pitts said. “Our schools are getting fuller and fuller, and we need to figure out ways how we can provide space to properly educate our children. That creates a challenge when it comes to the tax rate. But I think we need to continuously evaluate and figure out exactly what our needs are for WISD and set the tax rate accordingly.”

In closing Pitts said if elected he would be a voice for the community and represent the community’s interests.

“I’ll work tirelessly and on behalf of the voters for the principles and values we hold dearly,” Pitts said. “This community is where I grew up, it’s my home, it’s where I raise my children and it’s where I intend to be for a long, long time.”

Timmermann was asked what the board can do to help attract and retain quality teachers. Timmermann said the board has already taken steps in doing that.

“We set our core values in our vision statement,” Timmermann said. “And one of our core values is to honor and support all those who have a positive influence on a daily basis with our kids,” she said. “And that’s not just teachers, that’s all of the employees. We’re going to live by those core values, and we’re going to make sure the teachers get what they need so we won’t have that burnout.”

Timmermann said she understands how difficult teaching is having been in the classroom for 17 years.

“We have taken a big step forward to help morale,” she said. “We don’t want to lose good teachers because teachers is where the rubber meets the road.”

Timmermann was also asked if she supports Career and Technology Education and if she would consider expanding those programs. She said she supports CTE, which allows students who complete the course to receive a certificate and go straight into a field of their choice.

“College isn’t for everyone,” Timmermann said. “You have to have an avenue for those students who aren’t going to go to college.

“I’m all for expanding it,” she said. “Kids need choices, and there again that’s another one of our core values – choices. Give kids choices so they can succeed. All kids.”

Timmermann closed by saying over the last three years she has been a voice for the students and staff of Waxahachie ISD. She said she attends various district events to support the students.

“If you would go out and talk to any of the people who have worked for me or with me they’d tell you my passion and my heart is with kids,” Timmermann said. “It always will be.”

Early voting began Monday and continues through May 3, except for May 1. Election Day is May 7.

For a Q&A on the candidates go to:

Place 6

https://www.waxahachietx.com/story/news/local/2022/04/17/q-a-waxahachie-isd-place-6/7324477001/

Place 7

https://www.waxahachietx.com/story/news/local/2022/04/17/q-a-waxahachie-isd-board-trustees-place-7/7324852001/