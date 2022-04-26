Waxahachie police reports: April 14-19
April 14
Theft of property (a catalytic converter was stolen) in the 3000 block of N. US 77
April 16
Burglary of a vehicle (computer was tampered with) in the 7000 block of N. Interstate 35E
Assault family member/house member impeding breathing in the 1200 block of W. US 287 Bypass
April 17
Burglary of a vehicle (credit cards, debit card, clothes, cash, iPhone 11, social security card and drivers license were stolen) at the intersection of US 287 Bypass and Parks School House Road
April 18
Burglary of a vehicle (vacuum, ladder and towels valued at $520 were stolen) in the 2700 block of N. US Highway 77
Burglary of a habitation ($10,000 in cash was stolen) in the 400 block of Alliance Blvd.
Assault in the 1200 block of W. US 287 Bypass
April 19
Assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Kaufman Street