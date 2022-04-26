Waxahachie police reports: April 14-19

Daily Light Report

April 14

Theft of property (a catalytic converter was stolen) in the 3000 block of N. US 77

April 16

Burglary of a vehicle (computer was tampered with) in the 7000 block of N. Interstate 35E

Assault family member/house member impeding breathing in the 1200 block of W. US 287 Bypass

April 17

Burglary of a vehicle (credit cards, debit card, clothes, cash, iPhone 11, social security card and drivers license were stolen) at the intersection of US 287 Bypass and Parks School House Road

April 18

Burglary of a vehicle (vacuum, ladder and towels valued at $520 were stolen) in the 2700 block of N. US Highway 77

Burglary of a habitation ($10,000 in cash was stolen) in the 400 block of Alliance Blvd.

Assault in the 1200 block of W. US 287 Bypass

April 19

Assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Kaufman Street