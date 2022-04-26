Waxahachie council candidates discuss priorities at forum

Several candidates running for the Waxahachie City Council made their case Monday night during a forum at Coleman Junior High.

The event was hosted by KBEC and The Ellis Talker Show.

Participating in the event were incumbent David Hill, who is running for Place 1, incumbent Doug Barnes, Johnny Bryant and Patrick Souter, who are running for Place 2, and Chris Wright and incumbent Melissa Olson, who are running for Place 3. Darrin Robinson is running for Place 1 but did not attend.

Each candidate gave opening and closing statements and answered four questions. The questions varied among candidates. To watch the entire debate go to youtube.com/watch?v=IWOQ5k4USLQ.

Among the issues Hill discussed was the importance of addressing the city’s infrastructure.

“The infrastructure is the main thing affecting the city,” Hill said. “Our town was founded in 1850, so it’s an old town. We have a lot of infrastructure that’s been on the ground for years. Some of our streets are over 100 years old. So going forward my main focus, and it has been for the last eight years, is taking care of infrastructure.”

Barnes touted the city’s successes and stressed the importance of continuing in the same direction.

“You look at our growth, you look at our balanced economy,” Barnes said. “We have industry, we have retail/commercial, we have housing. We have that balanced economy. And because of that we have one of the lowest tax rates of the 11 cities that we’re compared to.”

Bryant emphasized the need to address public safety.

“If you’re not safe, you don’t have a community,” Bryant said. “So, the police and fire departments are without a doubt the most important pieces to this community.”

He said it’s also important the city ensures it has enough water and wastewater services.

“After those four things are met it’s up to the community to pick where the money needs to go,” Bryant said. “The people need to have a voice in what we do here in Waxahachie.”

Souter discussed partnerships he said the city needs to have with various entities to address ongoing issues, such as traffic flow. He said working with TxDOT is important as new developments are approved.

He said it’s also important to coordinate with the Chamber of Commerce to attract high-paying businesses.

“We have to entice businesses that will pay a higher wage so we can keep those tax revenues here in the city, so they can afford the homes that are being built here in the new developments,” Souter said, “and if you don’t have that coordinated effort you’re going to fail.”

Wright referenced the city’s comprehensive plan consultant who said the city needs density to pay for future infrastructure. Wright said there can be a smart way to have density, and he pointed to the new townhomes near downtown, which he said bring in the highest amount of taxes per acre.

Wright also said planned developments (PDs) are a good tool for the city since the city can negotiate standards through that.

“To get what we need we need to be harder when it comes with dealing with the developer as soon as we get into that planned development to where we’re getting more of what the citizens want and a little less of what the developer wants if we’re not getting the good end of that deal,” Wright said.

Olson said her two budget priorities are public safety and infrastructure. She pointed to a decision the council made earlier in the day to bump up plans to order a new ladder truck for the fire department.

“Not only is it a ladder truck that we desperately need but we’re going to hire the manpower for it as well,” Olson said. “That’s really exciting because my first priority, and I think a lot of the council feels the same way, is safety. For the fire department and the citizens it’s going to be a great thing.”

Olson also discussed the importance of keeping the town’s charm. She said the city can do that by protecting the historic homes and businesses, as well as continuing to promote Waxahachie’s special events and protecting its natural resources.

Tax rate

Throughout the forum, a resident in the audience shouted at the candidates for not taking a stronger stance on lowering the tax rate. He interrupted three candidates, and as he got up to leave he yelled at Wright while he was talking.

Not all of the candidates were asked questions about the tax rate, but some of them addressed it.

Hill said the city recently lowered the tax rate and said the council will look at doing it again but said the city is still going through the process.

Barnes said Waxahachie has one of the lowest tax rates of its comparison cities because of its balanced economy.

Bryant said the tax rate issue needs to go to the public.

Wright said it’s possible to lower the tax rate because of the increased sales tax revenue, but he said that could sacrifice infrastructure in the future.

Early voting began Monday and continues through May 3, except for May 1. Election Day is May 7.

