Ennis alum finds dancing success in college

Patty Hullett, Daily Light contributor

Emma Howard, 22, a 2018 Ennis High School graduate, has been a dancer since the age of 4.

But in addition to being a stellar dancer, she has also excelled at other sports.

Growing up in an athletic family in Ennis, Emma played softball and tennis. Her mom, Jennifer Howard, was a dancer herself and taught dance and aerobics for many years. In addition, Jennifer has been the assistant director for the EHS Lionette Drill and Dance team for several years — so she has always been an advocate for her daughter to concentrate on her dancing skills.

On the other hand, her father, Head EHS Tennis Coach Keith Howard, used to coach Emma’s softball team when she was younger, yet his main thrust was for her to use her outstanding tennis abilities to become a part of his successful tennis teams.

After all, Emma, her younger sister Zoe, and the youngest sibling — brother Will — have all grown up at their dad’s school tennis courts where he spends most of his school and spare time training champions and coaxing many of his athletes to continue their education by way of college tennis scholarships.

However, after quite a few years of a friendly family tug-of-war over what Emma’s future looked like, her passion for dancing finally won out. She served all four years in the Ennis Lionette Drill and Dance team. She was elected two years to perform as an officer, which culminated with her leading the group as the captain in her senior year in 2017-18.

Upon her high school graduation, Emma chose a two-year school in Waco, where she studied at McLennan Community College. There she was a standout performer for the McLennan Dance Co. During her years in Waco, her group won the 2019 Division III Jazz National Championship.

Next, Emma moved on to Nacogdoches where she tried out and was elected to the Stephen F. Austin Dance Team. She recalls how much she has enjoyed her last two years in East Texas.

Emma said, “This year I was able to compete at both the National Dance Alliance (in Daytona Beach, Florida) and the Dance Team Union College Classic (in Orlando, Florida). Both competitions had amazing teams from all over the country, and I am so lucky to have been able to compete against such talent. I am so proud of my team and all that we have accomplished this year. I somehow can’t believe that my college dancing time has come to an end. I love this team more than anything, and they really have become my family over the past two years.”

Emma will be completing her degrees in a few more weeks. Her major is in accounting and her minor is in dance team coaching. At her recent SFA dance and athletic banquet, she was voted as the “Most Valuable Person” in connection with her beloved team of dancers.

“I do love my dancing, but I feel as if my time performing is coming to a close. I would, however, like to stay interconnected to the dance community through choreography here and there," she said.

“The highlight of my college career,” Emma added, “would be the opportunity I’ve had to be on such prestigious teams between the two different colleges. Both teams were so accepting and welcoming. I truly consider those people as family. I will miss them tremendously. I wouldn’t say any trophy or award is the highlight. To me, it’s more about the relationships of the people I’ve met during my college journey. I know these individuals will continue to play influential roles in my lifestyle, even post-graduation. And the art of dancing has carried me all the way through my college years. I feel very blessed to have had these wonderful opportunities.”

2022 National Dance Alliance

• Spirit Rally – National Champions

2022 Dance Team Union College Classic

• Hip-Hop – National Championship and Pom – National Champions and Battle Winner