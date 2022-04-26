Area briefs: Crossroads of Texas Film and Music Festival, Book Store Day event and more

Daily Light Report

The Crossroads of Texas Film and Music Festival returns this week in Waxahachie.

The city said there are just a few tickets for movies and concerts available.

Beginning Thursday through Saturday at the historic Chautauqua Auditorium in Getzendaner Park, the city will celebrate the best in Texas-made films and music, including concerts from Max Stalling, Jason Boland and the Stragglers with special guest Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers, and Randall King!

Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/.../crossroads-of-texas-film...

Bookstore Day event set for Saturday

O'Brien's Bookshop is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day and its one-year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Regulars and guests are invited to join in the celebration with refreshments, games and a prize wheel with prizes, such as signed copies of “Pretty Perfect Kitty Corn,” Independent Bookstore Day Mad Libs Special Edition, Leigh Bardugo tote bags and more.

The prize wheel will be spun every 15 minutes until the prizes are gone.

O'Brien's Bookshop is located inside Gingerbread Antiques in downtown Waxahachie at 310 S. College St.

Dog park to reopen May 7

Wags-a-hachie Dog Park is set to have its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 7 at 701 Howard Road, behind the farmers market.

The event will include vendor booths, giveaways and more.

The dog park closed last year for improvements. Those include a new agility/play equipment area, improved fencing, shaded picnic areas, benches and picnic tables, trash receptacles, a 53-space concrete parking lot with lighting and ADA sidewalk connections to the hike and bike trail. There is also a mural, which incorporates the dog park, farmers market and butterfly garden.

Residents are asked to use Matthews Street for parking access.

Splash pads set to open May 30

The city of Waxahachie’s splash pads will open on Memorial Day, May 30.

There are three splash pad locations: George Brown Plaza at 209 N. Jackson St., which is open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Matthew's Park at 501 Harvest Grove Road (open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.); and Railyard Park at 455 S. College St. (open daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3EtUcYF.

Farmers market to open

The 2022 Downtown Farmers Market will hold its grand opening May 7.

The Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May through October from 8 a.m. to 1p.m. It is located at 701 Howard Road.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3N0Tu8K.

Eagle Flight School camp

Eagle Flight School summer camp is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6 to July 7 at Faith Family’s Oak Cliff and Waxahachie campuses.

The program is for all ages and is designed so students can take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in a variety of ways — through EXPLORE360 adventure learning activities, athletics and visits to many of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's top attractions.

This free, five-week program combines indoor and outdoor learning in new and fun ways to make sure every child is prepared for their next grade level.

This year's Eagle Flight School program will feature an in-depth study of the state of Texas tailored to every age and grade level. Each week will be devoted to a different region of the Lone Star State and exploration of each area's history, people and places. Breakfast and lunch are included each day.

To register go to faithfamilyacademy.org/signature-programs/efs. Registration deadline is June 5.

Pre-K and kindergarten roundup

Waxahachie ISD will host its Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup from 5:30-7 p.m. May 3.

All pre-K will take place at Turner, and kindergarten will take place at the student’s zoned campus.

Marvin and Wilemon kindergarten lottery students will be notified by April 18 if they have been selected for a spot at the school of choice, and they are asked to attend the roundup at that campus.

Pre-K students are asked to bring ID, income verification, birth certificate, Social Security card and immunization record.

For more information visit wisd.org or call (972) 923-4631.

Earth Day

An Earth Day celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 N. College St., Waxahachie.

Shred-It will be in the parking lot to receive paper that needs to be shredded. The charge is $10 for home shredding and $25 for business shredding. It will be shredded while you are there, so you are assured it’s gone.

For more information call Patty Dickerson, Chairman Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at (972) 217-5956.