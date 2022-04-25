Council members push up fire truck purchase to increase safety, decrease insurance rates

City leaders in Waxahachie want to speed up the purchase of a new fire truck.

And in doing so the city could expedite cost savings for residents and businesses on their insurance rates, too.

During its annual midyear retreat Monday the City Council pushed for the purchase of the fire department’s second ladder truck to be moved to fiscal year 2023 on the capital improvement project’s (CIP) five-year plan instead of fiscal year 2026 as was originally planned.

Fire Chief Ricky Boyd said with Fire Station 4 in the works, the new ladder truck could be the deciding factor in giving most of the city a rating of 1, the best on a scale of 1 to 10, from the Insurance Services Office (ISO).

Boyd said fire apparatus, manpower and fire station location are key factors in an ISO rating. Typically, better ISO ratings lead to lower insurance rates for residents and businesses.

Waxahachie’s current rating is Class 2/10. Boyd said the southern end of the city could remain at Class 2/10 because of drive time from a fire station. But the new ladder truck and the staff that comes with it would help the rest of the city soon.

“The big thing about having Truck 1 is even after we put Engine 4 in service just for a regular house fire, we’ll still empty all of the stations when we have any kind of fire,” Boyd said.

Mayor Pro Tem Billie Wallace brought up the idea of moving the fire truck purchase up, and other council members agreed.

“Public safety is at the top of my priority list,” Wallace said.

Boyd said the timing for buying a new ladder truck is critical. He said cities are rated approximately every 10 years, and the last time Waxahachie went through the process was in 2012.

More importantly he said the cost of a new ladder truck goes up every year. He said the price increased by 8 percent this year and is expected to increase by 7 percent, or $91,000, after May 1. The city is expected to order the truck this week.

Boyd said the with the ladder truck comes the need to hire 12 firefighters. Council members agreed with Boyd’s suggestion of hiring six firefighters each over the next two years so they’ll be ready to use the ladder truck by the time it’s operational in 2024. He said grants can help offset the cost of the new personnel.

Boyd said the long-range plan is for Fire Station 1 to house the new ladder truck, but that likely wouldn’t happen until Fire Station 1 is relocated to the southern end of town. In the meantime he said it could be housed in Fire Station 4, which is under construction. The city’s existing ladder truck, which is eight years old, is located at Fire Station 3.

Boyd said the department also has a reserve ladder truck, but that is 25 years old and needs to be replaced.

Wallace said in addition to safety it’s also important to reach the ISO 1 rating to help residents financially.

“If we can get the majority of the city to an ISO 1 we’ll save the citizens money,” Wallace said. “All residents have to have fire insurance, so we’ll help them be safe, and we’ll help their pocketbook.”

Boyd said there are only approximately 300 fire departments in the United States that have an ISO 1.

Other capital improvement projects

In addition to the fire truck, there are several other projects on the CIP list for 2022-23, according to a list provided by Chad Tustison, director of finance.

Some of the street projects include the engineering of Perry Street and Charlotte Avenue, and the construction of University, Chiles Street and Wilmington Avenue.

Tustison said the city is also increasing its annual budget for annual street maintenance by $250,000.

Also planned for 2022-23 are renovations to City Hall, lighting at the Penn Park softball field, ongoing sidewalk repairs and various park improvements, which includes the master plan for Lake Parks. The city also plans to use funds for a regional trail with Midlothian, and Tustison said the city can seek reimbursement from the state on this project.