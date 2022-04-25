Lights, pickleball and splash pad proposed for Lions Park

The latest draft of a master plan for Lions Park in Waxahachie includes some new amenities as well as improvements to some older spots.

City Council members got their first look at the proposed plan for the Lions Park improvement project Monday at the annual council midyear retreat.

Currently, there is one playground, a restroom facility and backstops for the baseball and softball fields at the park.

Brad Barnes, assistant director of parks and recreation, said the plans for the project include the installation of lights at an open area on the northeast side of the park to allow for a flex field.

“If you can imagine two soccer fields side by side with lights on the field you can reorient that however you want to,” Barnes said. “It just gives us a lot of flexibility.”

The practice fields would be improved and would have light installation as well.

“We really have an anecdotal shortage of practice fields in the community,” Barnes said, adding that some families have approached the city about donating land that could be used for practice fields in the future.

The plan also calls for the addition of a sports court, splash pad, pavilion, pickleball court, food truck pad and a half-mile walking trail.

Barnes said there are also plans for a 475-space concrete parking lot. Lions Park Road, with improvements, will remain.

Barnes said the projected cost for the project is $6.8 million. The council is expected to vote on a plan in a future meeting.

Lee Penn Park pool

Barnes said there have been delays in the Lee Pen Park pool renovation project.

The original completion date for the $2.8 million project was set for this month, but he said factors such as supply chain issues, price escalation and issues with the contractor have pushed the project back.

Barnes said it’s unclear when the project will be complete, though the pool probably won’t be available until the summer of 2023.

“We’re not going to cut any corners or rush this through,” Barnes said, adding that the adjacent parking lot should be complete on time.

Dog park

Barnes highlighted the new amenities for the improved Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park.

New amenities include a new agility/play equipment area, improved fencing, shaded picnic areas, benches and picnic tables, trash receptacles, a 53-space concrete parking lot with lighting and ADA sidewalk connections to the hike and bike trail. There is also a mural, which incorporates the dog park, farmers market and butterfly garden.

There will be a grand reopening of the dog park, located at 701 Howard Road, from 9-11 a.m. May 7.