Propositions on the ballot in Ellis County this election

Early voting for the May 7 election begins Monday, and there will be several propositions on the ballot in cities and school districts across Ellis County.

One of the biggest propositions is in Red Oak ISD, which is proposing a $230.1 million bond package.

The bond, which ROISD leaders say will help address growth, aging facilities, safety and security and technology needs, is split into four propositions.

Proposition A, which totals $156.8 million, would be for constructing and upgrading school buildings. The most expensive item on the list is a new $85 million middle school on the west side of the city. Other items include additions at Wooden and Eastridge elementary schools, a new career and technology building and more.

Proposition B, which has a price tag of $45 million, is for improvements to Goodloe Stadium, including new locker rooms, restrooms, concessions, press box, new visitors side seating, more seating on the home side, additional parking, added circulation roads, new visitors bus and officials parking area and a new scoreboard.

Proposition C ($9.3 million) would fund a new JV track/turf field at the high school to reduce transit to Goodloe for practices and to help with scheduling issues. It also includes upgrades to the 12-year-old tennis courts and year-round turf for baseball and softball.

Proposition D ($19 million) would fund a new transportation facility. District officials said the facility and the parking area is inadequate and have flooding issues.

If the entire bond is approved, the district’s total tax rate would increase from $1.3256 per $100 valuation to $1.3666. The owner of a home with a net value of $310,000, after a homestead exemption, would pay $10.59 more per month in school district taxes. Residents ages 65 and older with a homestead exemption would not see an increase above the amount of the first year unless significant home improvements are made.

Many residents have supported the bond package, saying it’s needed to handle the district’s growth.

Others have opposed it, saying this is not the time for a bond with increasing property values.

Ferris ISD

Residents in Ferris ISD will vote on a $79 million bond package.

Proposition A is for $53 million and will include a new elementary school, a career and technology education (CTE) facility at Ferris High School, district-wide safety and security improvements, HVAC upgrades across the district and improvements to Lee Longino Elementary and Ferris Junior High School.

Proposition B is for $12 million and includes a community performing arts center at Ferris High School. The facility would feature an 800-seat auditorium and a UIL stage with full lights and sound.

Proposition C is for $14 million and includes an indoor multiuse facility, baseball and softball turf and a baseball and softball fieldhouse with concession and restrooms.

According to the district, if the propositions pass the interest and sinking (I&S) tax will increase by 18 cents. That means the owner of a home valued at $100,000, with a homestead exemption of $25,000, would pay $11.33 more in taxes each month. The owner of a home valued at $200,000, with a $25,000 homestead exemption, would pay $26.43 more in taxes each month.

For more information go to ferrisisdbond22.com.

City of Bardwell

The city of Bardwell will have a local option election to legalize the sale of all alcoholic beverages, including mixed beverages.

Currently the city can only sell beer. But local a local resident is seeking to open a daiquiri-to-go shop, which requires an election.

City of Oak Leaf

The city of Oak Leaf will have a special election to reauthorize the local sales and use tax of one-fourth of 1 percent to be used for repair and maintenance of the city’s streets. If the measure passes it won't affect the tax rate.

City of Venus

The city of Venus will also have a special election to reauthorize its local sales and use tax of one-fourth of 1 percent for street repair and maintenance. If the measure passes it won't affect the tax rate.

Council and school board elections:

Waxahachie City Council

Place 1

David Hill

Darrin Robinson

Place 2

Doug Barnes

Johnny Bryant

Patrick Souter

Place 3

Melissa Olson

Chris Wright

Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees

Place 6

Dusty Autrey

Amy Hedtke

Place 7

Ryan Pitts

Debbie Timmermann

Red Oak City Council

Place 5

Michael Braly

Jeffrey Smith

Maypearl City Council (2 seats)

Robert Laake

Mark Partin

John Wayne Pruitt

Oak Leaf City Council

Place 4

Lukeman Elchehimi

Michelle Hillery

Ovilla City Council

Place 1

Kimberly Case

Brandon Collett

Place 3

Michael Myers

Sierra Killpack

Brad Piland

Palmer City Council (3 seats)

James Smith

Doug Young

Jorge Sotelo

Michael Heard

Venus City Council

Place 3

Jessica Kuykendall

Jeanie Scott

Place 4

Dennis A. Roach Jr.

Geronimo Hernandez

Place 5

Drew Wilson

Alicia Rosales

Milford ISD Board of Trustees (2 seats)

Kimberly Kaye Cook

Louis Essary

DeAnn Harvey

Christopher Serrata

Ronny R. Crumpton