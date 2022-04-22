PCHAS offers info on foster care and adoption

Staff report

Adults interested in fostering and/or adopting children are invited to a live online session with Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services (PCHAS), a partner with the Department of Family and Protective Services. Topics include kinship care, infant adoption and care for school-age children.

Each information session explains licensing to foster kids of all ages, whether or not the goal is adoption, and the importance of keeping siblings together.

Information sessions on foster parenting or adopting will be held on Wednesday, May 4; Monday, May 9; Thursday, May 19; and Tuesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. each night.

Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services also invites the public to virtual tours of the Foster Care Village in Itasca, where siblings in foster care live together and foster parents are neighbors. Register for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 and at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20.

For a link to all sessions and tours, call 512-212-5700 or write to FosterAdopt@pchas.org.

2022 snapshot of foster care in Texas

• Texas has 13,844 children in un-related foster care. Of those, 33% are ages 12 – 21 and 57% are ages 6-21. (Source: DFPS Data Book)

• Another 11,839 children in Texas live with relatives. Most of these are not technically in foster care but could receive medical, financial and educational benefits if they were. (Source: DFPS Data Book)

• Only 48 percent of Texas youth “aging out” will graduate or earn a GED by age 19. (Source: KIDS COUNT Data Center from the Annie E. Casey Foundation)