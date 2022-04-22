Drug Take Back event set across county

Staff report

Local law enforcement, REACH Council and DPR/Impact Communities will partner to host the semi-annual Prescription Drug Take Back Event on Saturday, April 30. Officers will collect unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medications at the following locations:

Ennis – Walgreens (606 W. Ennis Ave) 9:30 a.m.– 1:30 p.m.

Ferris – Gazebo on the Town Square (100 Town Plaza) 10 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Italy – Italy Police Department (101 W. Main) 10 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Maypearl – Maypearl Police Department (104 E. Second) 10 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Midlothian – Ace Hardware (530 E. Main St.) 10 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Milford – Milford Police Department (107 S. Main) 10 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Ovilla – Ovilla Police Department (105 S. Cockrell Hill Rd.) 10 a.m.– 1:30 p.m.

Palmer – Palmer Police Department (650 S. Dallas St.) 10 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Red Oak – Red Oak Police Department (547 N. Methodist) 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Rice – Rice Police Department (305 N. Dallas St.) 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Waxahachie – Coleman Jr. High Parking Lot (1000 N. Hwy 77) 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

The Prescription Drug Take Back is part of a national effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration to reduce the availability of unmonitored medications in home medicine cabinets. This April’s event marks the 22nd DEA take-back day that helps prevent prescription abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

This past October Americans turned in 744,082 pounds (372 tons) of prescription drugs at 4,982 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,276 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

“Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet,” says Shari Phillips, REACH Council Community Liaison. “In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.”

Accepted medicines, in addition to unused and outdated prescriptions, are over-the-counter pills and liquid medications, as well as pet medications. Officers will not be able to accept inhalers or injection needle supplies. The service is anonymous and free of charge. No identification will be required before disposal.

REACH Council provides school and community-based drug, alcohol, and tobacco prevention programs to students and residents in Ellis and Johnson Counties. Its programs are aimed at teaching children essential life skills intended to reduce negative risk factors and to foster healthy peer, family, and community relationships.

For more information about REACH Council contact Shari Phillips, REACH Council Community Liaison at shari.phillips@ReachCouncil.org or at 972-723-1053 ext. 105.