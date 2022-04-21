Letter to the editor: In support of Johnny Bryant

Daily Light Report

One of the reasons people hate politics is that truth is rarely a politician's objective. Election and power are.

Therefore, when one who is running for office is about truth, and right, and integrity, especially in my hometown Waxahachie, I feel like I must say something to the Waxahachie voter about that person.

I’ve been fortunate enough, as a Waxahachie native and WHS 1970 graduate, that have lived and worked all over the world to have known a lot of fine people from Waxahachie out away from the confines of the city limit. Many of the folks that have a star around the courthouse sidewalk I have known and some count as family and others definitely as friends, which brings me to why I am writing this letter.

Growing up on the east side of town out Marvin Street in the days when neighborhoods were close-knit communities and everyone knew each other’s dinner time I had the pleasure of knowing a kid who liked to hang around us local musicians, John Jenkins, Dickie Todd and Larry Vasseur to name a few. This kid loved music and even though younger than us ‘cool older kids’ he was accepted as one of us.

He was a good kid. I knew his sisters better than he back then, and after many years of exploring the world I met him again in Waxahachie. I discovered he had an incredible career and knowledge in industrial construction – massive construction, the kind that makes infrastructure work. The kind that is critical.

After reconnecting, turns out we knew some of the same ‘titans of industry’. And yes, I did ask them about my young neighborhood friend because my friend had told me his desire to serve the people of Waxahachie.

These ‘titans’ spoke highly of his abilities and character as my young friend had worked for them in various executive positions. Over the last decades in reconnecting to this ‘kid’ I discovered his fine family, whose roots run deep into the black land of Ellis County.

Retired now, he told me his vision about running for the City Council of Waxahachie. I, like most sensible folks, tried to talk him out of this. Why not just enjoy the fruits of your labor? But he convinced me that he wanted to serve the people of our hometown. He told me of his conviction for standing up for the citizens that don’t get a voice very often.

He emphasized he wanted to listen to folks and wanted to get them answers about the things that concerned them. He indicated that he wanted to make sure Waxahachie was a place that would be right for the present generation and those to come – because of his kids and grandkids and their kids.

He’s a strong-minded guy, very smart and is very persuasive and needless to say, I wasn’t successful in getting him to stand down … and I tried. After many talks with me asking if he was really sure this election is what he wanted to do, I was duly convinced that his heart and head is in the right place and that, for him, it’s not about the election or the power but it really is about the truth, and right, and integrity and serving the people of Waxahachie, which is why I am writing the letter to this paper to endorse my lifetime friend, Johnny Bryant, for Waxahachie City Council Place 2.

Sam Taylor,

Ennis

WHS graduate