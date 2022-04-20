Police: Waxahachie shooting may have stemmed from parking space dispute

Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information.

Waxahachie police say a shooting that occurred Tuesday may have been the result of a dispute over a parking space at an apartment complex.

According to the Waxahachie Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Kaufman Street following a shooting that occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Upon arrival officers discovered a man who had been shot in the torso area. Officers began life saving measures until paramedics arrived and transported him to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waxahachie. As of Wednesday morning the victim was in ICU in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as Nikki Brown of Waxahachie, was still at the scene and was later taken into custody, police said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a security camera video shows Brown, 45, and the victim, 32, get into a verbal argument over a parking space.

“Both the suspect and the victim live at the townhomes, and they have assigned parking spaces,” said Lt. Chris Dickinson of the Waxahachie Police Department. “The victim parked in the other guy’s spot, and apparently there had been confrontations in the past. The victim pulled into the suspect’s parking spot to unload some things, and that’s when Brown confronted him.”

The affidavit states as the argument continued Brown shot the victim in the stomach at close range. It states after Brown shot the man he walked back into his unit saying, “That’s my spot. That’s my spot.”

Officers collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses. Among the witnesses was the victim’s wife, who was standing nearby holding her newborn baby.

Brown is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, though Dickinson said the charge could be upgraded.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information, videos or photos is asked to contact Detective Austin Starkey of the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.