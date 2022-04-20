Letter to the editor: In support of Patrick Souter

Daily Light Report

Last weekend three candidates for Waxahachie City Council Place 2; incumbent Doug Barnes, Johnny Bryant, and Patrick Souter, provided responses to an identical set of questions from this newspaper.

Each of the candidates gave solid responses.

Each of them gave special mention to our city’s historic heritage, and how preservation of our downtown square and historic homes keep Waxahachie from becoming just another sprawling North-Texas subdivision.

While it’s good to acknowledge the historic gems that drive historic tourism, hotel tax dollars, and add quality of life for all Waxahachians, better yet would be to have a candidate who plays an active role in the historic preservation efforts that enable these things.

In this regard, Pat Souter is without equal among the three.

Pat is a board member of Historic Waxahachie, Inc. (HWI), where, in addition to donating legal services, offers guidance and leadership to the board and its’ membership. Pat and his wife Lori are strong supporters of the Ellis County Museum, his better half as a board member and one of the champions for our upcoming Gingerbread Tour. Pat also serves on the Waxahachie Partnership, Inc. (WPI), charged with preservation and economic vitality of our historic downtown.

I have been affiliated with Waxahachie historical organizations for five to six years and can’t recall either of the other candidates investing any of their personal time to help preserve the very thing they acknowledge makes Waxahachie unique. Somehow Pat manages an impressive professional career as a law professor (Baylor) and private attorney, while regularly attending council meetings, and investing his personal time in these vital organizations. That’s why Pat has my vote.

Ronald Kevin Finch,

Waxahachie