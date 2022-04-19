Life School hosts science fair

Courtesy of Life School

Six Life School elementary campuses came together for the Life School District Science Fair at Life School Red Oak Elementary earlier this month.

The district also partnered with The Perot Museum for the event. While students waited to present their projects to the judges, they participated in STEM activities with employees from the Perot Museum.

Student presentations began at 9 a.m., with students from each grade presenting to judges, as they were questioned about their presentation and why they chose the topic. Judges included volunteers from the community and Life School employees.

Before the district competition, each campus held its own science fair, judging and examining the projects the students had created. Then, they sent the first-place contenders to compete at the district level. In addition to the hard work on their projects, students were expected to give formal presentations to the judges.

The science fair began eight years ago, according to Melissa Brown, curriculum coordinator for science. However, this marked the first year of the event since the start of the pandemic.

Brown shared her favorite part of the science fair, “I was excited to see that some students worked with a partner this year. Learning how to collaborate is a critical skill that these students are building through the science fair."

Winners were selected for each grade level. Third-grade winners were Jhasmany Bonilla from Life School Oak Cliff (1st); Lucas Perez from Life School Mountain Creek (2nd); and Chloe Ferguson and Brylynn Kennard from Life School Cedar Hill (3rd). Fourth-grade winners were Kyler Dream-Dean from Life School Red Oak (1st); Samuel Barron, Abel Garcia, and Corey Smith from Life School Carrollton (2nd); and Ayron Osarollor from Life School Lancaster (3rd). Fifth-grade winners were Makayla Harris and Christen Williams from Life School Red Oak (1st); Amare Harrison from Life School Cedar Hill (2nd); and Luna Ruiz from Life School Oak Cliff (3rd). Sixth-grade winners were Kai DeNovellis from Life School Red Oak (1st); Colton Talbert from Life School Cedar Hill (2nd); and Kanyin Lawal-Solarin from Life School Mountain Creek (3rd).

“The district science fair would not be possible without the students, teachers, parents, and numerous volunteers from our district and community.” Brown said.