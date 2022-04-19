Area briefs: Farmers market season to begin, plasma center opens and more

Daily Light Report

The 2022 Downtown Farmers Market in Waxahachie will hold its grand opening on May 7.

The Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May through October from 8 a.m. – 1p.m. It is located at 701 Howard Road.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3N0Tu8K.

Color guard auditions

Auditions for the Waxahachie High School’s fall color guard will take place from 8-4 p.m. Saturday.

Practice Sessions will take place Thursday and Friday from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the WHS Practice Gym and Indoor Activity Center.

Students are encouraged to wear athletic practice clothes and to bring a water jug.

For more information contact WHS Color Guard Director Denise Armstrong at darmstrong@wisd.org.

New plasma center

On April 13, Parachute opened a new plasma donation center in Corsicana, bringing a modern, convenient and consumer-centric plasma donation experience to Texas.

The donation center offers residents the opportunity to donate life-saving plasma and earn extra money.

"There's currently a nationwide plasma shortage, made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is impacting patients' access to life-saving treatments for chronic illnesses including primary immunodeficiencies, bleeding disorders, and cancer," said Wayne Sharp, Parachute's VP of operations. "Our new center in Corsicana will offer residents of Navarro and neighboring counties a meaningful opportunity to earn extra income while helping others. By allowing residents to earn more money, we are confident that Parachute will have an important economic impact on the community, while also helping countless people get the vital treatments they need."

Parachute's mission is to increase national access to plasma by introducing modern and thoughtfully designed plasma donation centers to new communities. Parachute combines technology and hospitality with donor experience, allowing members to schedule donations, receive customer support, and manage payments through a mobile application.

The new plasma donation center is located at 2501 W 7th Avenue in Corsicana. To learn more about Parachute, visit joinparachute.com.

Eagle Flight School camp

Eagle Flight School summer camp is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6 to July 7 at Faith Family’s Oak Cliff and Waxahachie campuses.

The program is for all ages and is designed so students can take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in a variety of ways – through EXPLORE360 adventure learning activities, athletics and visits to many of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's top attractions.

This free, five-week program combines indoor and outdoor learning in new and fun ways to make sure every child is prepared for their next grade level.

This year's Eagle Flight School program will feature an in-depth study of the great state of Texas tailored to every age and grade level. Each week will be devoted to a different region of the Lone Star State and exploration of each area's history, people and places. Breakfast and lunch are included each day.

To register go to faithfamilyacademy.org/signature-programs/efs. Registration deadline is June 5.

Pre-K and kindergarten roundup

Waxahachie ISD will host its Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup from 5:30-7 p.m. May 3.

All pre-K will take place at Turner, and kindergarten will take place at the student’s zoned campus.

Marvin and Wilemon kindergarten lottery students will be notified by April 18 if they have been selected for a spot at the school of choice, and they are asked to attend the roundup at that campus.

Pre-K students are asked to bring ID, income verification, birth certificate, social security card and immunization record.

For more information visit wisd.org or call 972-923-4631.

Earth Day

An Earth Day celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 N. College St. in Waxahachie.

Shred-It will be in the parking lot to receive paper that needs to be shredded. The charge is $10 for home shredding and $25 for business shredding. It will be shredded while you are there, so you are assured it’s gone.

For more information call Patty Dickerson, Chairman Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at 972-217-5956.