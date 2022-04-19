Community remembers longtime educator, Global High facility namesake Billy Ray Hancock

The community is remembering lifelong Waxahachie resident, historian and longtime Waxahachie ISD teacher Billy Ray Hancock, who died April 12 at the age of 90.

Hancock graduated from Waxahachie High School in 1948, and after graduating from Baylor University he served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957. After leaving the Army he returned to WISD where he taught government and history until he retired in 1995. He then taught at Navarro College until 2014.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Hancock’s family and many friends,” said WISD superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth. “Generations of Waxahachie ISD students fondly remember Mr. Hancock as a great educator who made an impact on so many. We are grateful for the impression he has left on our district.”

In 2018 Waxahachie ISD named the Waxahachie Global High School facility after him.

“After 40 years of dedicated service in WISD, he has touched generations of lives, has a place in the hearts of many and is remembered as a mentor and a role model,” the district said in 2016 when it was announced several facilities in WISD would be named after longtime educators. “Mr. Hancock has influenced many lives and was a favorite of many because he was firm, but encouraging and caring. The lessons he shared extended beyond the classroom, teaching students about respect, being good citizens and ‘taking care of your business.’ He is truly a legend in the halls of WISD.

“There is no greater honor than to have Hancock’s name on the building that houses the early college high school program, creating a lasting memory of his dedication to the community and school system he so proudly represented, a place where students are challenged each and every day to work hard and do their best,” the district stated.

Hancock was also a supporter of preserving local history, working closely with the Ellis County Museum and with local students to preserve historical records. He sponsored the Junior Historians.

Hancock wrote several books and visited local organizations to speak about the area’s history.