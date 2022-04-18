Waxahachie police reports: April 12-16

Daily Light Report

The following is a list of calls the Waxahachie Police Department responded to last week:

April 16

Burglary of a vehicle (two fire arms, an iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro) in the 100 block of Cambridge St.

Burglary of a vehicle (fire arm) in the 200 block of Board Walk Ave.

Assault in the 300 block of N. Elm St.

Assault causes bodily injury to a family member in the 300 block of N. Elm St.

April 15

Assault causing bodily injury to a family member in the 1300 block of W. US Highway 287

April 14

Theft of property ($6,000 in clothes and merchandise) in the 1400 block of N. US Highway 77

Theft of property (mower) in the 500 block of N. Interstate 35E

Assault causing bodily injury to a family member in the 100 block of Marvin Gardens

April 13

Burglary of a vehicle (cash) in the 100 block of Wagon Wheel

April 12

Auto theft in the 1200 block of W. US Highway 287 bypass