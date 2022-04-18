Waxahachie police reports: April 12-16
The following is a list of calls the Waxahachie Police Department responded to last week:
April 16
Burglary of a vehicle (two fire arms, an iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro) in the 100 block of Cambridge St.
Burglary of a vehicle (fire arm) in the 200 block of Board Walk Ave.
Assault in the 300 block of N. Elm St.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member in the 300 block of N. Elm St.
April 15
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member in the 1300 block of W. US Highway 287
April 14
Theft of property ($6,000 in clothes and merchandise) in the 1400 block of N. US Highway 77
Theft of property (mower) in the 500 block of N. Interstate 35E
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member in the 100 block of Marvin Gardens
April 13
Burglary of a vehicle (cash) in the 100 block of Wagon Wheel
April 12
Auto theft in the 1200 block of W. US Highway 287 bypass