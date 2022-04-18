Waxahachie council approves agreements for road projects, fills 2 police vacancies

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved a professional services agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for the design and construction engineering services for the Wilmington Avenue reconstruction project in the Bellvue Addition.

The project will stretch from Richmond Lane to Monticello Drive. The total cost of the engineering services is $275,000.

The council also approved a professional services agreement with Binkley and Barfield, Inc. for design and construction engineering services for the University Avenue project.

The road will be reconstructed from W. Marvin Avenue to Sycamore Street. The total cost of the engineering services is $257,150.

Both projects include the reconstruction of the road with concrete pavement, as well as improving the existing water and sewer main lines, storm line improvements, sidewalk and accessible curb ramps and street light installation.

Police staffing

The council approved the authorization of two positions in the police department.

The personnel will fill the vacancy created when two employees left for military deployment. One is in the National Guard and was assigned to the Texas border, and one is assigned to Washington D.C. for training.

Police Chief Wade Goolsby said the hires would be considered budget neutral since the military is now paying their salary, not the city.

Goolsby said the department has requested two new personnel for the upcoming budget season, and it would like to fill the new positions now. Once they return the employees will return to their previous position, and the new positions will be subtracted from the number requested in the new budget year.

“It won’t have any financial impact to the city, but it gives us a head start on getting some positions filled,” Goolsby said.

He said there is typically a 12-month delay between the time an officer is hired to the time they are on the street. He said the department is short 12 officers based on various factors such as officers in the academy, on training and on leave.

This will give the police department 81 sworn positions.

North Grove PID

The council voted to authorize the mayor to execute the North Grove Public Improvement District (PID) No. 3, reimbursement agreement with GRBK Edgewood, LLC.

The city will reimburse the developer for improvements within Phase 3 it will dedicate to the city in the next couple of months.

The city entered into a similar agreement last year for Phase 2 of North Grove.

Also Monday the council approved a resolution that will determine the costs of certain authorized improvements to be financed by the PID, and it approved an updated preliminary service plan and assessment plan. The council will have a public hearing May 16 to consider an ordinance levying the assessment on the property within improvement area 3 of the North Grove PID.

Villages of Mustang Creek

The council approved a zoning change to increase the maximum lot coverage at the Villages of Mustang Creek from 35 percent to 50 percent by primary and accessory structures in the remaining north, east and central tracts of the development.

The project is located at the intersection of US 287 and Parks School House Road.