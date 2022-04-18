Ellzey, Allred co-lead legislation for several VA construction projects

Daily Light Report

Congressman Jake Ellzey (R-TX-06) and Congressman Colin Allred (D-TX-32), members of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, co-led the introduction of the fiscal year 2022 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act.

This bipartisan bill authorizes several Veterans Affairs construction projects funded in fiscal year 2022, including continued funding for the spinal cord injury center at the Dallas VA Medical Center and funding to build a new health care center in El Paso. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D-TX-16), who represents El Paso, is also an original cosponsor of the legislation.

“Texas is home to the second largest number of veterans in the nation and as our veteran population continues to grow we must invest in our VA facilities,” Allred said. “That’s why I am proud to co-lead this bill with Congressman Ellzey to expand health care facilities for our veterans and create jobs. It’s the same reason I lead the charge to establish the Garland VA, and I am so proud that this bill moves forward the Long Term Care Spinal Cord Injury Center in Dallas, the construction of a new health care center in El Paso and other critical projects across the country.”

"Here in North Texas, we do an excellent job of taking care of our veterans. But we can always do better. This bill will help in the development of a Spinal Cord Injury Center at the Dallas VA,” Ellzey said. "Joining Rep. Allred in sponsoring this bill authorizing VA medical facilities’ projects shows that despite all of the things we have going on in our country that we might disagree upon, the American people and Congress agree that we should do more for our veterans."

“Maintaining and building facilities is a fundamental element of preserving and strengthening VA’s specialized systems of care,” said Heather Ansley, Paralyzed Veterans of America Associate executive director of government relations. “We thank Representative Allred and Representative Ellzey for introducing the VA Major Medical Facility Authorization Act which will provide funding for critical construction projects like the spinal cord injuries and disorders centers in Dallas and San Diego.”