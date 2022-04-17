Q&A: Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6

Daily Light Report

The next election for the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees is set for May 7. In Place 6, incumbent Dusty Autrey, who is the board president, will face Amy Hedtke. Candidates were asked to fill out a questionnaire regarding their campaign, and below are their responses:

Dusty Autrey

Occupation: Owner of AAA Bail Bonds

Number of years in the district: 46 years

Campaign website: Facebook – Dusty Autrey for Waxahachie School Board

What is the biggest issue facing WISD, and what would you do to address it?

I believe the biggest issue facing WISD is our continued growth in enrollment. Over the past five-plus years we have experienced a growth rate of 3-5%, and according to our demographer’s report these number will continue for the foreseeable future. The district has formed a Long Range Planning Committee (LRPC) to formulate a plan based on current enrollment and the predicted growth rate. The LRPC is in the process of developing a 10-year plan that will include the need for future facilities, as well as other academic needs based on predicted future enrollment data. The most important component of how WISD will look in two, five and 10 years is community buy in. And that is the hope of the LRPC, and the board is committed to making sure our community has a voice in the decisions impacting the district as we step into the next decade.

What is the best way to handle the anticipated growth in the district?

I believe the best way to handle the anticipated growth is to develop a long-term plan, with the input from our community (the aforementioned LRPC), execute that plan and be diligent about continually updating the plan as our enrollment increases. If we grow the right way, with a focus on student opportunity and achievement, WISD can grow while still maintaining excellence in education at all levels.

What are your ideas on how to ensure WISD students continue to receive a quality education?

I believe there are many variables in providing a quality education, some that WISD can control and some we cannot. One of the variables we can control is the attraction and retention of high-quality educators. WISD remains very competitive in our salary structure and tries very hard to attract the best educators to our district. Also, WISD strives to keep our classroom sizes to a very manageable level to ensure that each student has an opportunity to receive a high-quality education. Finally, I believe we can continue to provide and expand different educational opportunities at all grade levels for example our dual language programs, our STEAM programs and our CTE programs. WISD has been very proactive in providing engaging educational options for our families.

Is teacher morale an issue in the district? If so, what are your ideas to help improve it?

I believe that our teachers perform their jobs to the absolute best of their ability. And I recognize that the last two years have been some of the most challenging years in the careers of most public school teachers. From dealing with COVID, and the challenges that come with trying to educate children online, our staff is very resilient and have learned to pivot very quickly. And our students are better because of that resiliency. I can ensure that WISD will continue to provide support for staff in any way possible.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I believe I am the best candidate for a few reasons. First, I am the father of two children, one currently enrolled in WISD and one that has already graduated. This gives me insight from many different angles when dealing with the school district. Secondly, I have been a trustee for the past six years, with the last three-plus years as board president. The experience I have gained over the last six years has been invaluable in moving forward for the next three years. Finally, I believe that the passion I have for public service, especially when it comes to making decisions regarding our children, is second to none. With the magnitude of the decisions facing our district in the coming years, it is crucial that we continue the progress we have made, and not take any steps backwards.

Amy Hedtke

What is the biggest issue facing WISD, and what would you do to address it?

The biggest issue is soaring property taxes. School districts across Texas are strangling their golden goose: taxpayers can't sustain these levels of excessive extracurricular spending and outrageous superintendent salaries. This is not a free market, and "industry standards" are artificially inflated for public servant positions. Eliminating property tax is being heavily discussed at the state level. This is a good time to start weaning the community off property taxes to fund building projects and look towards the private sector and organized long-term philanthropic efforts.

Each year, the district is told how much property appraisals have increased. Each year, they calculate how much they need to adjust the tax rate to mitigate those increases. Each year, they refuse to lower the tax rate enough to offset those increases. They knowingly choose a tax rate that will take more money from your family. That often looks like them saying “We didn’t change the tax rate! The appraisals are just through the roof!” When they do that, they are trying to deceive you. They’re trying to pass the buck and not take responsibility for their absolute control over the school tax portion of your bill. Those sorts of scapegoating comments are why Texas has Truth in Taxation laws and why the district must post a public Notice of Tax Increase with their Notice of Tax Rate Adoption. These budget/tax rate adoption hearings happen every summer – pay attention to how they try to wheedle their way into not owning their part in increasing your taxes. If you’re lucky, they will actually lower the tax rate to below the effective/no-new-revenue rate to maintain calculation. But they will only do that as a ploy to sell their upcoming bond. Then they will go right back to jacking up your tax burden.

The city won’t do much to help alleviate the taxpayer burden. They will increase their piece of the pie, then make similar claims as explained above. You have multiple taxing entities with their hands in your pocket: if the city (and county) was sincere in helping the district get a bond passed, they’d do their part in the community to rein in their spending, reduce their tax burden on residents, and lighten the load among the taxpayer pool of voters. But we can review the last 10 years of tax rate adoption notices and see what the patterns really are.

Bonds have been a huge sore spot for Waxahachie. The last large bond package they passed for the high school resulted in a huge Taj Mahal campus that is the butt of every political joke in the county, resembling a prison complex along 281 with a host of traffic snarls that don’t have a good resolution anytime soon. WISD lost a lot of trust with that building project.

Transparency has become another problem, with the latest bond planning meetings being started in closed-door backroom sessions via the “Long Range Planning Committee” – the first step in the bond process. WISD has contracted with Transcend – a bond consulting company – to facilitate these meetings. The “diverse cross-section of community members” has been hand-selected to optimize an 80% consensus threshold and will be supplied with vendors and charts and demographics and led to believe there are only a couple of “viable” options.

This fall they will switch gears and enter the bond package meetings to “recommend” a bond for May 2024. The members will be fed projects that the district wants to see done, and the members will select options from a list of pre-determined solutions and steered to reflect what the board is already committed to call for vote in their bond order. None of this will be “community driven” – it’s all district driven. If Waxahachie has been paying attention to the last three bond elections, they will slash all frills and present small, specific, targeted bond packages with planned designs that are more classroom than sports fields. If they proceed in the same reckless manner they’ve demonstrated before, they’ll present another pork-filled bunch of propositions that will increase taxes and debt to unprecedented levels.

Read the actual bond order when this happens. It’s the legal contract voters will be asked to authorize. If the promises aren’t spelled out in the contract, they won’t be legally binding. The current debt and the estimated debt of the proposition costs will be disclosed. They will try to dismiss the bond order language as “standard verbiage that doesn’t apply to WISD” but it is required precisely because it’s a legal reality in school finance, and applicable to every district. Find the Facebook group “It’s OK to Vote NO, Waxahachie!” and help us watchdog the process there over the next few months.

What is the best way to handle the anticipated growth in the district?

Focus on core academic classes and stop wasting money on overly funded extracurriculars that suck money out of the maintenance & operations budget and drain opportunities for teacher raises. Encourage third-party organizations and local community leaders to consult with a professional fundraising consultant and pursue a community-wide capital building fundraiser. Involve students in collecting money given freely by neighbors so they can be an integral part of something larger than them, and teach them important skills that will be worth far more than they will actually end up raising. These types of plans don’t need to even meet the expected goals of hundreds of millions of dollars, but even raising 10% of the cost for an elementary school would be incredibly unifying and offset millions in principal and interest. It’s more than a bake sale – but if we expect taxpayers to invest in the school system, it helps to show that others are already willing to do the work to voluntarily invest without being coerced by the tax assessor-collector to pony up a tax increase or be evicted from their homes. To stave off the inevitable question I typically get: “Have you tried this, Amy?” Answer: I have not. Frankly, I haven’t stepped up to lead such a project because I have little faith in this school system as it is operating right now. This is a project for those who have that faith to prove their faith with actions beyond a PTA meetings and supplemental revenue.

What are your ideas on how to ensure WISD students continue to receive a quality education?

Continue? Students barely understand the basics of life, can't read property tax reports, and have no significant district-wide clue about how the local government impacts them and how they can impact it. Voter apathy is a huge problem and has the public education system as the common denominator: 94% of WISD residents won’t vote in this election. A 6% turnout is a failing grade for the district. We need students who know the election schedule better than the football schedule and show up at the polls like they show up at the stadium for games.

Is teacher morale an issue in the district? If so, what are your ideas to help improve it?

Teacher morale is always an issue. Eliminate the drama and stress of so many extracurricular classes draining the available budget and turn them loose to teach.