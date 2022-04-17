Q&A: Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7

Daily Light Report

The next election for the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees is set for May 7. In Place 7, incumbent Debbie Timmermann will face Ryan Pitts. Candidates were asked to fill out a questionnaire regarding their campaign, and below are their responses:

Ryan Pitts

Occupation: Chief executive officer of Ellis County Title Company

Number of years in the district: 26 years

Campaign website: pittsforwisd.com

What is the biggest issue facing WISD, and what would you do to address it?

The increasing growth is the number one issue facing WISD. While the growth shows the sign of a strong city and school system, it creates challenges that put in jeopardy the quality of education the school system can continue to provide. We need to make sure that WISD is prepared for the continued growth to remain an environment that is able to provide students a quality education while offering equitable resources and opportunities to all students, at all campuses. Staying ahead of the growth is key to ensure that this happens. One way that I would suggest we take a proactive approach is through making sure that all current facilities are being utilized to their maximum capacity as well as, are the classroom environments equally equipped across the district.

What is the best way to handle the anticipated growth in the district?

The anticipated growth in WISD creates an issue for our current infrastructure and as discussed in the previous question. We need to make sure WISD is prepared for the growth not only for tomorrow but for 10-plus years. For a short-term solution to alleviate overcrowding in certain schools the district can use facilities that are not being maximized to help relieve facilities that are approaching capacity. For a long-term solution, the district and the community need to work together to formulate a plan that we can all get behind that will sufficiently address growth for the long term (and when I say long term I mean 10-plus years.) Our next generation will be the future teachers, firefighters, doctors and community leaders that we will rely on in the future. We as a community need them to receive a quality education so that they can flourish in whatever they want to do. The first step in ensuring the students receive a quality education is to provide an environment that promotes opportunity and success. As a trustee, I will have a vision for the future while being fiscally responsible and transparent.

What are your ideas on how to ensure WISD students continue to receive a quality education?

WISD needs to remain focused on planning for the future all the while making sure the quality of our education remains at an elite level. I believe a proactive approach instead of a reactive approach to the capacity issues would be in the best interest of our students, teachers and district. The community and WISD need to come together to determine the direction of the city and WISD to formulate a plan of what the future looks like. If the city plans on approving several additional developments and high-density housing, then WISD needs to be aware of this so that the district can plan accordingly. The future success of Waxahachie and WISD are dependent on one another. WISD needs to be able to provide all students with the opportunity to achieve their full potential and to chase their dreams. That starts with making sure we have the proper facilities that create an optimal environment for students to succeed, no matter how a student may learn. Secondly, WISD needs to retain and seek the best teachers to be in our classrooms. With growth will also come the need to hire additional teachers, administrators, school nurses, bus drivers, janitors, coaches and security personnel. WISD needs to remain competitive in hiring the best and needs to plan for the staffing needs of the district. WISD not only needs to remain an environment that promotes education for our students, but also needs to be a positive work environment for employees. If elected to the Board of Trustees, I will constantly explore and examine options that will continually improve the district for students, teachers and employees to maintain our quality education.

Is teacher morale an issue in the district? If so, what are your ideas to help improve it?

Yes, I believe teacher morale is an issue at WISD. The last two years have been difficult for educators. COVID-19 and the effects are still occurring in our school system today. This school year the district has lacked substitute teachers and has experienced low student attendance. Teachers are having to cover other classes due to the lack of substitute teachers and are not getting time to focus on their own lesson plans and well-being. Specialized teachers such as special education teachers and career and technical education teachers are in short supply and are being asked to not only cover for their specialized area but also in other areas throughout the district. Time and time again our teachers answer the call and will always do what is best for the students. Teachers, however, are simply not getting the honor and appreciation they deserve. The district needs to take the time and effort to honor our teachers and to make it a priority to balance their workload. Teachers are the heart and soul of the district, and we count on them every day to educate our students to the best of their ability. It is up to the administration and Board of Trustees to make sure that our teachers are receiving all the support and resources they need to be successful while honoring and appreciating what they do every day.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

The voters of the Waxahachie Independent School District deserve a voice on the board who will be fiscally responsible with tax dollars, an advocate for teachers and a champion for the students. I am running to be that voice for the taxpayers, teachers and students while considering the future of the district and what challenges loom ahead. The time is now for the Board of Trustees to address the issues of today while planning for tomorrow all the while making sure the quality of education of our students remains at an elite level. As a father of two young children who will attend WISD, I am personally invested and want to ensure that the future of WISD is bright and that we continue to create a positive learning environment for all students to achieve their full potential. I have a desire to serve and give back to our community and I have been actively involved in the Waxahachie community since 2014 by serving on boards of numerous community organizations. As a business leader, I experience first-hand every day the challenges facing small business owners and the impact our local education system has on the success of our community. My experience as a community and business leader provides me a unique perspective that will provide a fresh new vision for WISD as we plan for the future. I will work with city, county and state leaders to ensure that we are all working together to do what is best for WISD to improve the quality of education of our students and promote a positive environment for our teachers to educate the students.

Debbie Timmermann

Occupation: Retired educator

Number of years in the district: 29 years

Campaign website: Facebook – Debbie Timmermann for WISD School Board

What is the biggest issue facing WISD, and what would you do to address it?

If you have driven around Waxahachie, it is very apparent that the growth of our city is the biggest issue facing our district. We have to have enough facilities to handle all our students. I feel we have taken a huge first step to address this issue. A school district has to have a plan based on fact and data. There were 1,200 housing permits issued last year compared to 750 the year before. The demographers have told us that this is just the beginning and have given the enrollment numbers predicted in the next several years to prove it. Because of this unprecedented growth, a Long Range Planning Committee was formed to come up with a 10-year plan for facilities. This committee is made up of 80 stakeholders that includes business people, parents, students, school personnel, and community members. They have met twice and will meet three more times in the fall before presenting the board with their plan. This committee is vital to the future of our district and the success of the next bond election.

What is the best way to handle the anticipated growth in the district?

As I stated above, the plan developed by our Long Range Planning Committee is crucial in addressing the growth of our district. They are charged with looking at all the data about enrollment numbers, touring schools to see what can be done to maximize space, listening to others and their ideas and concerns, and learning about all the different programs and space needed to continue to meet the needs of all students. This committee will also lead the way in educating the community about the district needs and what has to happen in order to make sure we continue to give our students the best education possible. We are growing and have to meet the demands of this growth by having enough facilities for each student to have a seat and feel safe and secure. I look forward with excitement to see the 10-year plan developed by the Long Range Planning Committee.

What are your ideas on how to ensure WISD students continue to receive a quality education?

The district began developing a Balanced Scorecard in November of 2021, which has involved collaboration among principals, Curriculum and Instruction leadership, and the district's cabinet. This scorecard has four priorities which are Student Growth, Honor and Support Staff, Community and Stakeholder Relationships, and Financial Transparency. Each priority has performance objectives, key strategic actions, progress measurements and long-term desired outcomes. One example of a performance objective for Student Growth is the following: Every student grows academically every year in English/Spanish language arts and reading, math, science and social studies. The Balanced Scorecard will ensure our students receive the best education possible. The scorecard will be completed and presented to the board for approval in May, so it can begin to be utilized in the 2022-23 school year. By using this scorecard, our district will be living out our District Vision and Core Values. We must hire quality staff that believe in what our district is doing. Interview questions have been developed around our core values and will be incorporated with other questions. We must meet the demands of our growth and ensure we have excellent facilities and give our parents choices for their child's education.

Is teacher morale an issue in the district? If so, what are your ideas to help improve it?

Yes, teacher morale is an issue not only in our district but in every school district. Unless you have taught and been responsible for the education of our children, you will never understand the pressure teachers feel each day to do everything possible for the success of their students. An added stress has been the gap in learning that was created by students not being in school and doing virtual learning because of COVID-19. Thankfully, our district and community spoke out when they took the survey about what the Core Values and Vision of our district should be. I was on the committee that took all the responses from stakeholders and then developed how the values would be stated. Over and over the responses stated how much the teachers and all who work with our students are valued. The Core Value addressing this is the following: We value a collaborative culture that honors and supports all who positively impact the lives of our students. This value is also one of the priorities on the Balanced Scorecard. It is clear that our entire community recognizes the importance of the morale of our staff. Our district will do everything possible to live out this core value and retain excellent staff members.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am running for re-election, because I want to continue to help make decisions that are vital for the future of our district. I chose being an educator for my life's work, because I wanted to make a difference in the lives of my students. I have a bachelor's degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in education administration, and a Superintendent's Certificate. During my 40 years in education, I was a classroom teacher for 17 years and a principal for 23 years at two elementary schools, a junior high and a high school. I have worked for SAGU the last three years supervising student teachers and making sure they are prepared to teach. Being elected to the WISD School Board in 2019 made it possible for me to continue my life's work in education. It is an awesome responsibility that I have taken very seriously. As a trustee, I have not missed one board meeting, special called meeting or any trainings. All trustees are required by the Texas Association of School Boards to receive at least nine to 16 hours of training per year. I have received over 100. My experience as an educator and WISD School Board trustee have given me the knowledge to help move our district forward and face the challenges that lie ahead and make me the best candidate for Place 7 on the WISD School Board. I would appreciate your vote!