Q&A: Waxahachie City Council Place 3

Daily Light Report

The next election for the Waxahachie City Council is set for May 7. In Place 3, incumbent Melissa Olson will face Chris Wright. Candidates were asked to fill out a questionnaire regarding their campaign, and below are their responses:

Melissa Olson

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom

Number of years in the city: 8 years

Campaign website: https://olsonfortexas.blogspot.com

What are the two biggest issues facing Waxahachie, and what are your ideas to address them?

1) Trust: I believe the number one concern facing Waxahachie is trust. There is a lack of trust in our city government. This is something we can greatly improve on by increased transparency and communication. Having been in this position for a few years now, I have made the observation that the perceived lack of transparency seems hard for the city staff to recognize at times because they know the operations of city government like the back of their hands. Things they deem routine might be seen as major issues for residents. So, it isn’t necessarily that the city is trying to hide anything, but they just don’t always see things the same way as residents do. Here are some ways we can address this:

Pushing our Waxahachie 101 program online, in addition to in-person, to make it accessible to citizens anytime instead of the once-a-month meeting usually held during normal business hours. This program would educate people on how the city works.

Another way to enhance our transparency and by extension, trust with residents, is to stream city meetings. I have pushed for all city meetings and briefings conducted in City Hall to be live-streamed since before I was elected in May of 2018. The residents should be allowed to see and hear what happens in those meetings/briefings and it would go far in establishing trust amongst citizens with city government by showing the discussion behind the decisions that are made.

Communication is huge. That’s why I have my weekly blog that highlights items in city meetings for the following week. Folks want to know what is happening, so I try to make an easy way to push that information out to them and also make myself available so that they can contact me any time. Our citizens make this city what it is. Without them, there wouldn’t be a Waxahachie, so it is of the utmost importance for them to know that their elected officials are there for them, trustworthy, accessible and want to hear their input.

Talking about public input, the city should really start issuing GO (General Obligation bonds), which require voter approval through an election. Since at least Jan. 1, 2000, the city has only opted to issue CO bonds (Certificate of Obligation bonds) instead of GO bonds. With this debt being backed by property taxes, residents should have a vote in that decision.

2) Traffic: One way we are currently looking to improve traffic on US 77 is by encouraging

development off 77 and moving it to different areas of the city. Another way to mitigate traffic issues is by doing different development patterns. In the past, we have done large housing developments with little to no retail, which forces residents to go to roads like 77 to get groceries, etc. Instead, we can focus on building more mixed residential developments, which create small grocery markets and other nearby services that residents frequently need close to home to encourage walkability.

Is Waxahachie managing growth the right way, and what’s the best way to balance the growth while maintaining the city’s uniqueness?

Decision-makers need to be more selective and considerate of current residents when approving new developments. Our historic homes and buildings make us unique and must be maintained and preserved for future generations. We have a culture in which residents genuinely care about one another and continuing our annual events where we all come together will help continue this culture.

As the city prepares for its upcoming budget, where should the city focus its spending?

Safety of our residents is my number one priority. We should always make sure our police and fire departments have the tools and manpower they need to do the best they can for the citizens. These men and women are everyday heroes, so please thank them whenever possible.

We must address infrastructure. We have roads to be repaired, replaced and some that need to be built or widened to create alternative routes within the city to help alleviate traffic on 77. Water and wastewater infrastructure is a must. It is easy to take for granted that clean water comes from our faucets and that our toilets flush, but there is a lot of engineering, infrastructure and people that make this happen. We need to ensure that we keep this infrastructure capable of handling the rising population.

Some residents encouraged the city to adopt the no-new-revenue tax rate last year. What is your stance on that?

I would love for the city to adopt the NNR; however, we must take a comprehensive look at the situation before doing so. To evaluate the proposed tax rate, one metric I like to review is the proposed tax rate vs. the no-new-revenue tax rate (NNR) for the same year. For example, last year the proposed tax rate was 0.66, but the NNR was 0.62588. I believe there we could’ve lowered the tax rate. Another thing I look at is the voter-approval rate. The voter-approval rate is the rate at which a municipality would have to hold a mandatory election for the voters to approve any rate above it. Last year, that rate was 0.66050. Therefore, the proposed tax rate last year (which was the same rate as the year before) was .0005 below a mandatory election. That means the 0.66 proposed rate, which was adopted last year, was almost the highest tax rate Waxahachie could’ve had without an election for taxpayer approval. Given the totality of this information, I voted against it.

I think the best approach would be for staff to create a budget based on the NNR, present it to council, and then we could add on essentials if needed, instead of starting out with a higher tax rate (or the current tax rate which is usually higher than the NNR) and trying to figure out where to cut items.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I have proven to keep the best interests of the residents in mind when making decisions as a council member and am approachable, honest and have a heart for helping others.

I have the experience and knowledge, having done additional, voluntary education to obtain my CMO (Certified Municipal Official) designation, in order to better serve residents. This certification requires 72-plus hours of continuing education, including one hour of training in both the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Public Information Act.

I have updated residents with a weekly online newsletter so they can see the upcoming week’s meetings, including all the agendas listed in one place. I also highlight certain items I feel residents will be most interested in and are of highest importance.

I am accessible and responsive to citizens, providing multiple means of communication and try to respond quickly when people reach out.

Chris Wright

Occupation: Self-employed – owner of The Wright Collection and owner of four rental properties

Number of years in the city: 45-plus years

Campaign website: Facebook – Chris Wright for Waxahachie City Council - Place 3

What are the two biggest issues facing Waxahachie, and what are your ideas to address them?

1. I believe that managing the growth of Waxahachie must be our number one concern. In managing the growth this includes the thoroughfares that must accompany the growth. We as a city have seven or eight developments that have already been approved that have not even broken ground. In reviewing one recently (Mustang Creek) I noticed that the developer is coming back to the city and asking for changes to their original development agreement. They are requesting the city increase maximum lot use from 35% to 50% so that they can build larger houses. This is a huge development off Parks School House Road and US 287. They are not proposing changing the lot sizes, there will be the same number of lots, just much larger homes. The original development agreement was passed in 2005. In recent comprehensive plan meetings, our consultant has repeatedly stated that we must have a balance of housing. If you review developments approved in the last few years you will not find homes affordable to the middle-income citizen. Being a fast-growing city we must balance the housing that is approved to insure that all socio-economic groups are included in the housing decisions. The proposed changes to this development would decrease any affordable option (other than apartments) for our citizens. Where are our teachers going to live? Where will the new workers from DART, Hardy, Owen’s Corning going to live? They will not be able to afford housing in any of the developments that we are approving daily. Each developer has the right to purchase the land and build what they see fit on their land, however, once they ask for a planned development instead of current zoning ordinances, we can require balance.

2. My top two concerns for the city are closely related. Our current infrastructure must be updated while offering the new infrastructure needed for the impending growth. Most citizens are unaware that there is a state law that requires the city and the developers work together in providing infrastructure for new development. The city usually incurs at least 50% of the cost if not more. Therefore, the argument that all the new growth should allow the city to cut our taxes is not really a valid argument. The new money coming in helps pay for the new infrastructure, but the old infrastructure must be maintained and improved. I believe that our current schedule for corridor reconstruction projects, scarification initiative (re-paving streets), and water and sewer improvements must continue or be accelerated while funds are readily available. Lean times will return, and when they do we may no longer have the resources to continue these programs.

Is Waxahachie managing growth the right way, and what’s the best way to balance the growth while maintaining the city’s uniqueness?

I believe we should do a better job of controlling growth as mentioned above by using the planned development model. We can uniquely increase density where it is appropriate while also requiring developers to offer a balanced choice of home offerings. We need offerings for our middle- and lower-income citizens as well. Our city is unique because of our downtown and historic areas. We must stop allowing builders to come into our historic areas and build new homes and developments that do not fit into the historic fabric of the neighborhoods. If we do not put a stop to this practice not only will the historic district lose its uniqueness but also the small neighboring homes will be targets for demolition and replacement with homes much too large and out of balance with the older homes in the historic areas of Waxahachie.

As the city prepares for its upcoming budget, where should the city focus its spending?

Spending should be focused on infrastructure projects including complete corridor upgrades, scarification initiative (re-paving), and water and sewage upgrade projects. Waxahachie has always provided needed funding for police and fire and should continue fully funding both departments.

Some residents encouraged the city to adopt the no-new-revenue tax rate last year. What is your stance on that?

I believe the no-new-revenue-rate is unrealistic for a city growing at the rate that Waxahachie is currently growing. I believe we must listen to experts who tell us that if we stop our current infrastructure programs that we will be behind within five years and will not be able to catch up with street repairs without massive tax increases. Remember that with the new growth we will not only have to maintain the current streets but also all the new infrastructure going forward. At this time at least a 1 cent maybe a 2 cent per $100 tax decrease may be possible but not guaranteed until after all financial information becomes available. Just this week the city approved $3.5 million in supplemental funds to build our fourth fire station. Prices and supply issues are drastically increasing costs daily. In just the last few council meetings the council has approved close to $5 million dollars in supplemental spending on items that were included in this year’s budget. If we had voted a no new revenue tax rate, we would most likely be talking about issuing new bonds rather than what the tax rate should be.

Why are you the best candidate for this position?

I am a firm and decisive decision maker. On city council you must be consistent, forward thinking and informed. I am all of these. A council member can’t make proposals and then vote against funding their own proposal, a council member should not wait until the very last minute in the budgeting process to object to the budget that has been in the works for months, a council member must take all proposed developments and projects into account when approving or denying any corresponding or related developments that share common thoroughfares. My opponent falls short when making these decisions. A council member must consider not only what is being proposed but the long-term effects of that decision. I possess the traits necessary to help guide our city in this time of enormous growth. I love Waxahachie and have more than 45 years invested in Waxahachie. I, like you, want to ensure that Waxahachie has a balance between the new and the old while making the decisions to keep it an affordable and unique place to live.