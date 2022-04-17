Q&A: Waxahachie City Council, Place 1

Daily Light Report

The next election for the Waxahachie City Council is set for May 7. In Place 1, incumbent David Hill will face Darrin Robinson. Candidates were asked to fill out a questionnaire regarding their campaign. Below are the answers submitted by Hill. Robinson did not return a questionnaire.

David Hill

Occupation: Retired

Years in the city: 16 years

Campaign website: Facebook – Former Mayor David Hill

What are the two biggest issues facing Waxahachie, and what are your ideas to address them?

In my opinion there are several issues/challenges, with which the council and city management contend on a daily basis. Water, wastewater/sewer, quality of life (parks and trails), schools and traffic/congestion, streets, police, fire/EMS, affordable living and jobs with living wages are just a few of the issues that are all equally important to the success of our community. In the past few years, we have invested $28 million in streets, sidewalks and drainage, $30 million in wastewater projects, $32 million for water projects, $4 million in parks and $25 million in facilities including our new Fire Station 4. Our economic development director and staff are constantly marketing the city to attract businesses and industry that meet our needs. With over 120 city resident volunteers making up our 20 committees and commissions and over 400 city employees, plus an outstanding staff, we are daily striving to meet the needs of the residents of Waxahachie.

Is Waxahachie managing growth the right way, and what’s the best way to balance the growth while maintaining the city’s uniqueness?

Yes, Waxahachie for many years has “laid dormant” in the shadow of Dallas and recently (in the last five years) has experienced a considerable amount of growth.

There are two documents which the city relies on heavily in the decision-making process regarding the growth and direction of the city – our Comprehensive Plan and Economic Strategic Plan. Currently Tip Strategies and Verdunity are working with city leaders, stakeholders and citizens in our community to update both plans. When completed these plans will cast a vision for the growth of the city for the foreseeable future. Many are drawn to our community for various reasons, but perhaps the main reason is our down-home feel. Our Historic District with the Historic County Courthouse and many quaint boutiques and antique shops on the historic town square, Sims Library and its Lyceum, Texas Theater, Chautauqua, Getzendaner Park and turn of the century gingerbread homes, coupled with our friendly, welcoming residents, define the uniqueness of Waxahachie and should be protected at all costs.

As the city prepares for its upcoming budget, where should the city focus its spending?

Here is a statement from Kevin Shepard with Verdunity who has met with all of our department heads at the city and has analyzed the data associated with land development in the city of Waxahachie. He prefaces his statement with “I have some good news and some bad news. The good news is the city of Waxahachie is doing far better than most communities of your size in repairing your failing infrastructure. The problem you have is you are currently spending around $6 million on street repairs and according to my analysis it will take $40.5 million a year to catch up and maintain your current road system each year over the next 20 years.” Simple math tells me that’s around $810 million in street repairs over the next 20 years. If you think that his numbers are a little high, for argument’s sake, you can divide that in half and say we only have $400 million dollars’ worth of street repairs. Whichever number you choose, the city as of now does not currently have the funds to make those repairs unless changes are made. “The city’s current property tax revenue is not sufficient to maintain service levels and cover upcoming street replacement costs. Only 12% of the city’s area is generating enough revenue to cover current costs. Less than 5% covers anticipated future costs,” says Kevin Shepard. In my opinion this is critical to the growth and life of Waxahachie. This has been, and will continue to be, my focus going forward.

Some residents encouraged the city to adopt the no-new-revenue tax rate last year. what is your stance on that?

From my perspective a no-new-revenue rate would be a death knell to the financial stability of the city and the eventual decline in quality of life, city services and infrastructure. Simply stated the no-new-revenue rate means you can set your tax rate to collect the same amount of M&O tax as the prior year. Our two major revenue streams are sales tax, around $24.5 million and property tax estimated at $28.7 million. Our property tax rate is $.66 per $100 valuation and is broken down in two portions, maintenance and operations, which is about 72.9%, and interest and sinking fund 27.1%. We do get a benefit with the new value that is added by way of new construction. However, even that would soon start to flatten out and would dramatically be reduced. No-new-revenue rate would discourage investments in retail, medical, commercial and industrial growth. City services would be diminished and the city would be in decline. It simply does not make sense to adopt a no-new-revenue tax rate when there are other options such as managing the outward growth, prioritizing infill development in the existing neighborhoods, adding density where appropriate, luring clean industry and retail to increase revenues without raising the tax rate or adding fees.

Why are you the best candidate for the position?

Forty years ago, I began a career in the commercial and residential building industry, working for several general contractors in various capacities, eventually starting my own general contracting firm. Through the years as a person of faith one learns when to be patient, exhibit kindness, use restraint, be pragmatic, build consensus while being knowledgeable of the issues at hand. The value of friendships and gratefulness are two important values necessary for one to successfully participate in the governance of others. I am blessed.

It has been an honor to serve the city as your mayor, mayor pro tem, and

council member over the past eight years. With your help and your vote, I hope to continue serving our amazing city … working together.

Editor's note: Darrin Robinson did not return a questionnaire.