Area briefs: WISD Fine Arts Department honored, city's water meter project begins and more

Daily Light Report

This past week the Waxahachie ISD Department of Fine Arts was again named as one of the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM’s) Best Communities for Music Education.

“Special thanks to our WISD Trustees, district administration, campus administration, support staff, community members, city of Waxahachie colleagues and partners, parents, students and our superior music educators (elementary music, choir and band) in Waxahachie ISD,” the district stated.

“From our state award-winning marching and concert bands, to our Sweepstakes level choral ensembles and innovative elementary music classrooms, to our DSM recognized musical theatre program, Waxahachie is truly a place where music thrives.”

Water meter replacement program

The city of Waxahachie water meter replacement project to install residential and commercial water meters with an automatic (smart) meter reading system is underway.

Once you have received your new smart meter, sign up for eyeonwater.com/signup to access your personalized, online portal.

The EyeOnWater suite offers you a direct and secure way to review and analyze your water usage data and manage water use. Meter installation will be completed by zone and is expected to be finished by late 2022.

For more information, visit waxahachie.com/depar.../utilities/smartmeter.php.

Sidewalk Grant program

The city of Waxahachie’s 2022 Sidewalk Grant Program is still taking applications.

The program allows property owners and the city to share in the cost of installing or repairing sidewalks.

Once you apply, an inspector will go out and measure the area and you will receive a cost estimate.

If you have any questions at that time or would like a hardcopy of the estimate mailed to your home, contact the city at sidewalkgrant@waxahachie.com.

For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3BqTp91.

Eagle Flight School camp

Eagle Flight School summer camp is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6 to July 7 at Faith Family’s Oak Cliff and Waxahachie campuses.

The program is for all ages and is designed so students can take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in a variety of ways – through EXPLORE360 adventure learning activities, athletics and visits to many of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's top attractions.

This free, five-week program combines indoor and outdoor learning in new and fun ways to make sure every child is prepared for their next grade level.

This year's Eagle Flight School program will feature an in-depth study of the great state of Texas tailored to every age and grade level. Each week will be devoted to a different region of the Lone Star State and exploration of each area's history, people and places. Breakfast and lunch are included each day.

To register go to faithfamilyacademy.org/signature-programs/efs. Registration deadline is June 5.

Pre-K and kindergarten roundup

Waxahachie ISD will host its Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup from 5:30-7 p.m. May 3.

All pre-K will take place at Turner, and kindergarten will take place at the student’s zoned campus.

Marvin and Wilemon kindergarten lottery students will be notified by April 18 if they have been selected for a spot at the school of choice, and they are asked to attend the roundup at that campus.

Pre-K students are asked to bring ID, income verification, birth certificate, social security card and immunization record.

For more information visit wisd.org or call 972-923-4631.

Earth Day

An Earth Day celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 N. College St. in Waxahachie.

Shred-It will be in the parking lot to receive paper that needs to be shredded. The charge is $10 for home shredding and $25 for business shredding. It will be shredded while you are there, so you are assured it’s gone.

For more information call Patty Dickerson, Chairman Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at 972-217-5956.

Color guard auditions

Auditions for the Waxahachie High School’s fall color guard will take place from 8-4 p.m. April 23.

Practice Sessions will take place on April 11, 12, 14, 19, 21, and 22 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the WHS Practice Gym and Indoor Activity Center.

Students are encouraged to wear athletic practice clothes and to bring a water jug.

For more information contact WHS Color Guard Director Denise Armstrong at darmstrong@wisd.org.