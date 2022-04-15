Rainbow Room to host annual fundraiser one-mile, 5K fun run

Daily Light Report

Rainbow Room of Ellis County is holding its annual Fun Run in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

Participants will tackle either a one-mile or a 5K track. The Fun Run will take place April 30 in Getzendaner Park at the beginning of the trail. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. and the run will begin at 10 a.m. Children who complete either the one-mile or 5K runs will receive a medal. Water, coffee, juice and pastries will be provided for all.

Registration is not required but appreciated, and the run is free to participate. This is a fundraiser, so donations of items such as diapers, wipes, hygiene supplies, gift cards, or cash, in lieu of a registration fee, are accepted. For a full list of needs or to donate online visit the organization’s Facebook page. All donations go directly to children's needs in Ellis County.

The Rainbow Room provides for the immediate/urgent needs of children and supports the Child Protective Services caseworkers who help them. When a child is removed from their home due to abuse or neglect, that child often comes into care with just the clothes on their back.

The Rainbow Room is an actual room, filled with emergency supplies such as diapers, formula, hygiene items, and school supplies, which caseworkers can access 24/7. Other items such as car seats, beds, clothing, and more are purchased as well.