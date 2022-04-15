Prairie Wildlife and Wildflower Adventure set for April 24

Daily Light Report

Join in the fun from 2-4 p.m. April 24 at the Prairie Wildlife and Wildflower Adventure hosted by the Ellis County Rural Heritage Farm Inc, 130 Cunningham Meadows Road, Waxahachie.

Under the guidance of expert Master Naturalists, learn about plants, trees, animals and birds that call the Texas Blackland Prairie their home. There is no charge for admission.

A particular emphasis this year will be on interactive activities to learn about Blackland Prairie birds, how they benefit us, and how to observe, promote, and protect them. Children will have an opportunity to practice archery skills and to distribute wildflower seedballs. Guided wildflower walks will be available, led by Indian Trail Chapter of the Master Naturalists volunteers.

Invite your family and kids and grandkids to enjoy a Sunday Afternoon in the Country. Bring your phone or camera to take photos and post them on your favorite social media site. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats and sun protection.

Visit the iNaturalist website, hosted by the Indian Trail Chapter of the Master Naturalists, to see all the beautiful plants and animals that have been observed at the farm:

inaturalist.org/projects/ellis-county-rural-heritage-farm-inc

The mission of the Ellis County Rural Heritage Farm Inc is “to preserve and to promote public awareness and appreciation of the natural and farming heritage of rural Ellis County, Texas.”

To get to the Rural Heritage Farm from Waxahachie go west from the city limits on FM 66 approximately two miles (just beyond Scarborough Faire) and turn left/south at the flashing yellow light on to Cunningham Meadows Road. The farm is immediately to the right on the west side of Cunningham Meadows Road on a hill.

For more information, contact the Ellis County Museum, Inc. at 972-937-0681 or ruralheritagefarm@gmail.com; or visit ruralheritagefarm.org or Ellis County Rural Heritage Farm on Facebook.