Early voting for May 7 council, school board elections begins April 25
Early voting begins in about a week for the May 7 local municipal and school board elections.
The first day to vote early is April 25 and concludes May 3.
Voting times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25-29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-3.
In Waxahachie there will be three contested races on the City Council.
In Place 1 incumbent David Hill will face Darrin Robinson. In Place 2 incumbent Doug Barnes, who serves as mayor, will face Johnny Bryant and Patrick Souter. In Place 3 incumbent Melissa Olson will face Chris Wright.
There will be two races on the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees. Incumbent Dusty Autrey, who serves as the board president, will face Amy Hedtke . In Place 7 incumbent Debbie Timmermann will face Ryan Pitts.
In Red Oak, there will be one race on the City Council. In Place 5 incumbent Michael Braly will face Jeffrey Smith.
While there will not be an election for the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees, there will be a $230 million bond election.
The bond is being split into four propositions. Proposition A would be for constructing and upgrading school buildings. Proposition B is for improvements to Goodloe Stadium. Proposition C is for upgrades to various recreation facilities. Proposition D is for a new transportation facility.
Other elections in Ellis County:
Bardwell
Local option election to legalize voting to adopt or reject 1 proposed proposition
Grand Prairie
General election to elect mayor at large
Italy
General election to elect three at-large council members
Special election to elect one at-large council member
Mansfield
Special bond election to adopt or reject five proposed propositions
Maypearl
General election to elect two at-large council members
Midlothian
General election to elect at-large council members for Places 3 and 4
Milford
General election to elect mayor and three at-large council members
Oak Leaf
General election to elect mayor and at-large council members for Places 4 and 5
Special election to adopt or reject one proposed proposition
Ovilla
General election to elect at-large council member for Places 1, 3 and 5
Palmer
General election to elect at-large council member for Places 1,3 and 5
Venus
General election to elect at-large council member for Places 3, 4 and 5
Special election adopt or reject one proposed proposition
Ferris ISD
Bond election to adopt or reject three proposed propositions
Midlothian ISD
General election to elect at-large board member for Places 4 and 5
Milford ISD
General election to elect two at-large board members
Special election to fill a vacancy to elect one at-large board member
Palmer ISD
General election to elect two at-large board members
Early voting
Anyone registered to vote in Ellis County can vote early at any of these locations:
Main Location
Elections Office (Voting Room) 204 E. Jefferson St., Waxahachie
Branch Locations
Ellis County Sub-Courthouse (Foyer), 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis
Midlothian Conference Center (Lobby), 1 Community Circle Drive, Midlothian
Palmer ISD Annex Building (Portable Building), 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer
Red Oak Municipal Center (Evelyn Pitts Rm) 200 Lakeview Parkway, Red Oak
Waxahachie ISD Admin Building (Board Room) 411 N. Gibson, Waxahachie
Mt Gilead Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall) 106 Harris St., Italy
Election Day
Anyone registered to vote in Ellis County can vote at any of these locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 7:
First United Methodist-Bardwell (Church Annex) 104 Pecan St. Bardwell
Ellis County Sub-Courthouse (Foyer) 207 S Sonoma Trail Ennis
Ennis Public Library (Learning Center) 501 W. Ennis Ave. Ennis
Ferris Public Library (A. Trussell Memorial Rm) 301 E 10th St. Ferris
Mt. Gilead Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall) 106 Harris St. Italy
First Baptist Church-Maypearl (Fellowship Hall) 5744 FM 66 Maypearl
Midlothian Church of Christ (Fellowship Hall) 1627 N. Hwy 67 Midlothian
Midlothian Conference Ctr (Lobby) 1 Community Circle Drive Midlothian
Mountain Peak Community Church (Sanctuary) 751 W. FM 875 Midlothian
Milford Senior Center (Main Room) 109 S. Main St. Milford
Ovilla City Hall (Council Chambers) 105 S. Cockrell Hill Road Red Oak
Palmer ISD Annex Building (Portable Building) 303 Bulldog Way Palmer
Eastridge Baptist Church (Gym) 732 E. Ovilla Road Red Oak
Red Oak Municipal Center (Evelyn Pitts Room) 200 Lakeview Parkway Red Oak
Ellis County Woman’s Building (Main Room) 407 W. Jefferson St. Waxahachie
Farley Street Baptist Church (Gym) 1116 Brown St. Waxahachie
Marvin Elementary School (Cafeteria) 110 Brown St. Waxahachie
Park Meadows Baptist Church (Lobby) 3350 N. Hwy 77 Waxahachie