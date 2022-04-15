Early voting for May 7 council, school board elections begins April 25

Early voting begins in about a week for the May 7 local municipal and school board elections.

The first day to vote early is April 25 and concludes May 3.

Voting times are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 25-29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-3.

In Waxahachie there will be three contested races on the City Council.

In Place 1 incumbent David Hill will face Darrin Robinson. In Place 2 incumbent Doug Barnes, who serves as mayor, will face Johnny Bryant and Patrick Souter. In Place 3 incumbent Melissa Olson will face Chris Wright.

There will be two races on the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees. Incumbent Dusty Autrey, who serves as the board president, will face Amy Hedtke . In Place 7 incumbent Debbie Timmermann will face Ryan Pitts.

In Red Oak, there will be one race on the City Council. In Place 5 incumbent Michael Braly will face Jeffrey Smith.

While there will not be an election for the Red Oak ISD Board of Trustees, there will be a $230 million bond election.

The bond is being split into four propositions. Proposition A would be for constructing and upgrading school buildings. Proposition B is for improvements to Goodloe Stadium. Proposition C is for upgrades to various recreation facilities. Proposition D is for a new transportation facility.

Other elections in Ellis County:

Bardwell

Local option election to legalize voting to adopt or reject 1 proposed proposition

Grand Prairie

General election to elect mayor at large

Italy

General election to elect three at-large council members

Special election to elect one at-large council member

Mansfield

Special bond election to adopt or reject five proposed propositions

Maypearl

General election to elect two at-large council members

Midlothian

General election to elect at-large council members for Places 3 and 4

Milford

General election to elect mayor and three at-large council members

Oak Leaf

General election to elect mayor and at-large council members for Places 4 and 5

Special election to adopt or reject one proposed proposition

Ovilla

General election to elect at-large council member for Places 1, 3 and 5

Palmer

General election to elect at-large council member for Places 1,3 and 5

Venus

General election to elect at-large council member for Places 3, 4 and 5

Special election adopt or reject one proposed proposition

Ferris ISD

Bond election to adopt or reject three proposed propositions

Midlothian ISD

General election to elect at-large board member for Places 4 and 5

Milford ISD

General election to elect two at-large board members

Special election to fill a vacancy to elect one at-large board member

Palmer ISD

General election to elect two at-large board members

Early voting

Anyone registered to vote in Ellis County can vote early at any of these locations:

Main Location

Elections Office (Voting Room) 204 E. Jefferson St., Waxahachie

Branch Locations

Ellis County Sub-Courthouse (Foyer), 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis

Midlothian Conference Center (Lobby), 1 Community Circle Drive, Midlothian

Palmer ISD Annex Building (Portable Building), 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer

Red Oak Municipal Center (Evelyn Pitts Rm) 200 Lakeview Parkway, Red Oak

Waxahachie ISD Admin Building (Board Room) 411 N. Gibson, Waxahachie

Mt Gilead Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall) 106 Harris St., Italy

Election Day

Anyone registered to vote in Ellis County can vote at any of these locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 7:

First United Methodist-Bardwell (Church Annex) 104 Pecan St. Bardwell

Ellis County Sub-Courthouse (Foyer) 207 S Sonoma Trail Ennis

Ennis Public Library (Learning Center) 501 W. Ennis Ave. Ennis

Ferris Public Library (A. Trussell Memorial Rm) 301 E 10th St. Ferris

Mt. Gilead Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall) 106 Harris St. Italy

First Baptist Church-Maypearl (Fellowship Hall) 5744 FM 66 Maypearl

Midlothian Church of Christ (Fellowship Hall) 1627 N. Hwy 67 Midlothian

Midlothian Conference Ctr (Lobby) 1 Community Circle Drive Midlothian

Mountain Peak Community Church (Sanctuary) 751 W. FM 875 Midlothian

Milford Senior Center (Main Room) 109 S. Main St. Milford

Ovilla City Hall (Council Chambers) 105 S. Cockrell Hill Road Red Oak

Palmer ISD Annex Building (Portable Building) 303 Bulldog Way Palmer

Eastridge Baptist Church (Gym) 732 E. Ovilla Road Red Oak

Red Oak Municipal Center (Evelyn Pitts Room) 200 Lakeview Parkway Red Oak

Ellis County Woman’s Building (Main Room) 407 W. Jefferson St. Waxahachie

Farley Street Baptist Church (Gym) 1116 Brown St. Waxahachie

Marvin Elementary School (Cafeteria) 110 Brown St. Waxahachie

Park Meadows Baptist Church (Lobby) 3350 N. Hwy 77 Waxahachie