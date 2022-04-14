Storm damages Dairy Queen in Ennis

Patty Hullett

The Dairy Queen located on Business Highway 287, on Ennis’ restaurant row, through the center of town, was shocked by a fast-moving, severe thunderstorm on Tuesday evening.

One of the DQ employees called her manager, Carolina Hernandez, at home in Ennis around 7:30 p.m. to alert her about the storms moving through the area.

The lights flickered a couple of times, and the manager told the employee to have everyone move away from the windows. About that time, the east side of the building, included parts of the roof and side awnings, was ripped away by straight-line winds at around 50 to 60 mile-an-hour gusts.

Thankfully, there were only a few employees working that night and fewer than 10 customers stuck inside during the dangerous event.

The final result of the 15- to 20-minute storm was that four customer cars were smashed and trapped by the debris from the roof and siding/ awnings. Also, one other car was damaged as the driver was moving through the drive-thru lane toward the southeastern corner of the building. No injuries were sustained.

The Ennis paramedics, a fire truck, and police officers were efficient in responding to the emergency situation.

Upon arrival at the Dairy Queen, Hernandez said she was amazed at the sight of the destruction of her place of business. She also recalls that a low-grade tornado struck this very same DQ back in 2013.

“I’m so happy that my employees and customers were all OK. And at this point, I don’t really know when our Dairy Queen will be up and running again,” Hernandez said on a WFAA interview.

One of the customers from inside during the storm stated on social media, “All I wanted was a little dinner, but it really got scary in there when the strong winds started tearing part of the building away.”