Pastor Joe Langley speaks to NARFE

Daily Light Report

Joe Langley, Pastor of Park Meadows Baptist Church in Waxahachie, was the guest speaker at the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1191 monthly lunch meeting Tuesday.

Langley has been the church’s pastor since its beginning. A West Texas native, he completed his undergraduate work at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene and received his doctorate from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. Joe and his wife, Cheryl, moved to Waxahachie in the mid 1980s and together began the work of reaching north Ellis county with the message of God's unconditional love and grace.

Two recent books by Langley are “Unfiltered Grace” and “Children and Grace.”

Langley's talk to the NARFE chapter was of some of the humorous events that have been part of his church and pastorate experience. A question-and-answer session followed his presentation.

NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.

For more information, call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie - 469-552-6649, Ennis - 214-949-6197, Red Oak - 412-722-6307, or Corsicana - 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.