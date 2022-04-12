WISD School Board approves donation of indoor golf facility

The Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved the donation of a new indoor golf training facility at Coleman Junior High.

The facility was made possible by a donation from Bill Pearman, a strong supporter of WISD.

WISD’s golf teams practice at several different locations, but district officials said the weather doesn’t always cooperate.

“In order to keep our kids active in the game and practicing on the skills they need the idea was formulated that we need an indoor golf facility,” said David Averett, assistant superintendent of secondary learning.

Athletic Director Greg Reed said discussions for an indoor golf facility began last October, and by mid-March it was open.

The facility will be used by the junior high and high school boys and girls golf programs.

As part of the facility acceptance a plaque was created in Pearman’s honor and will be placed in the facility.

The plaque reads “The Waxahachie Indoor Golf Center opened in March of 2022 and was made possible by a private donation in the name of Bill Pearman. Mr. Pearman was a lifelong golfer and generous supporter of the Waxahachie Indian Golf Program.”

Pearman’s widow, Nola Pearman, and their daughter Patti Junkin, were on hand to celebrate the dedication.

Reed thanked several people who played a part in the facility, including coach Lonnie Gaylor, who he said helped generate booster support for the project. Reed said he organized several cleanup days to prepare the facility and was key in the designing and planning.

Balanced scorecard

Greg Gibson of education consulting firm Moak Casey updated the board on the progress of the balanced scorecard.

The scorecard will narrow the district’s focus to four priorities and performance objectives. The priority areas are student growth, honor and support staff, community and stakeholder relationships, and financial transparency.

The board is expected to vote on the priorities and performance objectives in May.

Attendance

Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth said the district’s attendance rate is slightly improving.

Hollingsworth said the district had an enrollment of 10,174 students at the end of March, up from 10,135 in February and its highest total since September.

WISD’s average daily attendance was 9,329.67, up from 9,298.67, its highest since December. The ADA had dipped to 8,868.99 in January.

The percentage in attendance was 93.77, up from 93.55 and also its highest since December.

“We’re trending in the right direction,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s not as much of an increase as we’d like to see, but we are trending back in the right direction. We’re making a lot of efforts right now to emphasize attendance, as is the rest of the nation. We’re trying to get kids and families back in the habit of coming to school on a regular basis.”

The substitute teacher unfilled rate increased from 30 percent in February to 31 percent in March with the number of unfilled positions jumping from 311 to 387. But the numbers were better than January when there were 424 unfilled positions.