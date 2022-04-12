How WISD’s mental health counselor program is working and what else is needed

When Ginger Robinson learned last year that Waxahachie ISD would be receiving federal funding to address learning loss related to COVID-19, she knew licensed mental health counselors needed to be part of the equation.

Now, as WISD has completed its first semester of a districtwide mental health counselor program, the director of educational support and counseling services has made two observations.

For one, the money was put to good use.

“We are seeing a very large increase in mental health issues,” Robinson said.

And two, more counselors are needed. Robinson said the number of referrals to see a mental health counselor is growing, adding that there is even a wait list to see the lone mental health counselor at Waxahachie High School.

“If the high school (mental health counselor) is seeing six to eight (students) a day, five days a week and we have a waiting list, that tells me we really need to increase … what I’m asking for is two mental health counselors at the high school next year,” Robinson said.

The program

In 2020-21 WISD began a three-year partnership with Tyler-based nonprofit Next Step Community Solutions (NSCS) to provide a mental health counselor to WHS at no cost to the family.

WISD expanded the program to five mental health counselors this year, providing a counselor to elementary schools once a week and to the junior highs twice a week. Global High School, Challenge Academy and High School of Choice also have access to a counselor once a week.

The program is paid for through the federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Education Relief (ESSER) III funds. WISD received $8.9 million and divided it up to address four areas – curriculum and instruction, teacher retention, technology and mental health.

Robinson said the district has used approximately $200,000 in ESSER funds for the five counselors.

For a student to be seen by an NSCS counselor, the school counselor must first refer the student. After a parent provides consent, the licensed counselor then assesses the student to determine the level of support needed.

There are three tiers in the program. Tier 1 is for all students, and they receive basic services such as academic and guidance lessons.

In Tier 2, students who are considered more high-need receive academic, mental health and social skills lessons, often in a group setting but sometimes one-on-one.

Students who reach Tier 3 are considered high risk and need mental health assistance, usually with one-on-one sessions. Robinson said students in Tier 3 often display suicide or self-harm thoughts.

Robinson said while the program was important for WHS in 2020-21, it was only scratching the surface.

“What we did see was we needed to start our mental health services at a younger age,” Robinson said. “Because we were seeing more and more. We’re not licensed mental health counselors. We’re school counselors. So what we were seeing come into the office were more mental health issues that we weren’t able to advise.”

Lt. Josh Oliver, a school resource officer in the district who sees firsthand what students are going through, said the mental health counselors are an important tool.

“If they don’t get help when they’re at the school age, it’ll be much harder once they graduate, or God forbid they drop out because of these mental health issues,” Oliver said.

What they’re seeing

Overall, Robinson said the program served 202 students and provided 1,542 sessions districtwide through the first semester. Through March 31, there have been 222 referrals and 1,831 sessions.

Robinson said the counselor referrals have been almost even between genders with 56.4 percent listed as female and 41.1 percent listed as male.

Robinson said ninth grade has had the most referrals with 33 as of March 31, followed by fifth (26), eighth and 11th grade (25 each).

“Maturity-wise is probably why the fifth-graders are that high,” Robinson said. “Developmentally at the end of fifth grade, about to go into sixth grade is when you start to see that. Eighth grade, same thing. That’s a huge developmental milestone in eighth grade where we’re reaching puberty for our students.”

Robinson said she’s not sure why ninth-grade numbers are so high, though she thinks it might be because they’re heading to a new campus.

Why the increase

Robinson said now that the program has been expanded throughout the district, it’s becoming clearer how much help students need.

Robinson said general mental health concerns and anxiety are the top two reasons students see a mental health counselor in WISD, based on the mid-year report for 2021-22.

Oliver said that’s likely the case everywhere, not just in WISD.

“Before COVID, there were statistics that said one in five adults were dealing with anxiety, depression, etc.,” Oliver said. “But since COVID, that has gone up to one in three. And it’s not only adults, but it’s kids.”

Robinson said suicide and self-harm represent half of the referrals.

“It’s all about the minds and how we’re processing everything that’s going on in the world around us,” Robinson said.

In fact, she said the lingering effects of COVID are likely the largest factors impacting students’ mental health.

“Just the isolation our students had for those months where they were not around other students,” she said. “It was a time of uncertainty. All of a sudden, their security system, which is what we see in schools – we are their safe place – all of a sudden, it’s gone. You go away for spring break, and you don’t come back.

“A lot of our students rely on our schools for food, for emotional support, for socialization,” Robinson said. “And it was just gone.”

She said that’s especially true for the younger students.

“With our young students, the consistency you have when you come to school every single day … it provides security because you know what’s coming,” Robinson said.

Robinson said social media is likely another factor in the increase.

“With social media … it never stops,” Robinson said. “Social media is always in their hand. I can’t imagine how social media is not impacting it. When a student is being picked on, bullied, harassed or pursued by a boy or girl, it never stops. When I was growing up, when I left school at 3:30 every day, that was it; I didn’t have to see that person again until the next day. And if it was over the weekend, we probably forgot about it by Monday. But it’s not like that now.”

Robinson said another issue is that some students don’t have a stable environment at home.

“If they’re in an unstable environment and school is the only stability they know, because of COVID, that could have been the second underlying factor,” Robinson said. “Now because of COVID, I have to go home and I’m staying in an unstable environment.”

Oliver said all those factors can lead to many issues.

“In kids, it manifests in different ways,” Oliver said. “It can come out as discipline related when there’s really an underlying issue.”

Oliver said students also turn to self-medicating, such as vaping.

“We’ve seen an uptick in that,” he said.

More help needed

Robinson said she hopes WISD can bring in one more mental health counselor at the elementary, junior high and high school levels before the ESSER III funding expires in two years. That would increase the presence to twice a week at elementary and three times a week at the junior highs.

She said having two mental health counselors at the high school is important since the current counselor is seeing six to eight students a day, five days a week, and there is a waiting list. Because of that the district had to stop its referrals.

“By the time our counselors stop seeing them, we’ll be at the end of the year,” Robinson said.

In those cases, WISD will give the parents a list of other resources in the community.

Robinson said the mental health counselors at the elementary and junior high levels are stretched thin as well. She said one elementary school has 683 students and just one mental health counselor and one school counselor to serve them.

“One day a week isn’t enough,” Robinson said. “Look at my fifth-grade numbers. My fifth-grade numbers are as high as my eighth-grade numbers, and they only get one day a week.”

Robinson said ideally she would like to increase the staff of school and guidance counselors as well. Doing that could help students early on, she said, and keep them from ever reaching the Tier 3 status.

“One of the things my school counselors were saying was, ‘That’s great. This support is amazing for those students who are in that Tier 3,’” Robinson said, adding that each high school guidance counselor sees an average of 480 students. “But we’ve also got some students who aren’t quite at Tier 3, and we don’t want them to get there.”

But Robinson knows it’s all about funding, and while she said the district staff and School Board have expressed support in the effort, she knows it’s a balancing act.

“It’s hard when you also need classroom teachers,” Robinson said. “The state only gives you so much money, so we do the best we can. That’s what’s so great about Next Step is that WISD only pays a part of their salary so we can hire more of those persons.”

Oliver said NSCS is also filling a mental health services gap in the area.

“You would think that being close to Dallas people would be able to easily access mental health services,” Oliver said. “But we’re finding that that’s not the case. If someone needs to go into a psychiatric facility, they’re full. Our officers will go to the next one, then the next one, to try to find a place for them. So it’s great that WISD is stepping up to the plate to get them the help they need.”