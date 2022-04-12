Waxahachie breaks ground on Fire Station 4

Waxahachie officials Tuesday celebrated the next big step in providing safety for the city.

City leaders, members of the fire department and representatives from construction management company Steele & Freeman, Inc. joined together for a groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station 4. The $8.9 million station will be located at the intersection of Interstate 35E and Brookside Road.

Fire Chief Ricky Boyd said the fire department has been planning for this station for a long time and has even hired three new firefighters in each of the last four years to be ready once the station is complete. The station was designed by Waco-based firm RBDR.

“We’ve hired the manpower, we’ve purchased the engine and we’ve designed the station, so we’re ready to get started,” Boyd said. “We’re hoping by next year we’ll have this station on the ground and will help us respond to emergency calls quicker so we can intervene better. And we can serve the citizens in a better way.”

During a town hall meeting earlier this year Boyd said the call volume in Waxahachie has increased by 54 percent in the last 10 years. Last year, the department responded to 5,300 calls.

Boyd said the department’s response time has grown by 36 percent over the last 10 years, and a new station will help reduce that.

Mayor Doug Barnes said the station is important as the city continues to grow. Fire Station 1 is located on Main Street near US 77 in downtown. Station 2 is located on Cleaver Stre near US 287 toward the east side of the city. Station 3 is on YMCA Drive on the north side of the city.

The fire department hired a consultant in 2019 to determine where the best site would be for a new station.

“You look at the west side of the city, and it’s growing,” Barnes said. “Emory Lakes is an opportunity for tremendous growth, we have a new Waxahachie industrial business park, the high school. All the growth west of I-35 is going to be served by this station.”

Boyd said the station, which is expected to be 12,500 square feet, will also have extra space available for future expansion.

“Mostly this will have more room for future growth,” Boyd said. “At stations one and three we’re landlocked, so we can’t add on. But with this station we’ll have an engine company, probably a brush truck and eventually a ladder truck. Right now we have one battalion chief, but we could have a second battalion chief in the future.”

Boyd said the new station will also provide long-term safety, noting that Station 1 was built in 1963.

“We have to design this to last a long time,” Boyd said.

Boyd, Barnes and City Manager Michael Scott thanked all those who played a role in making this project a reality, including the City Council.

“It’s several years of planning, so I want to commend the City Council for their resolve to stay the course,” Scott said. “It’s several years in the making, and it’s so easy to start chasing rabbits and shiny objects, but this council is so committed to public safety and the importance it brings to our community, a growing community like Waxahachie.”