Area briefs: Sidewalk program continues, Easter events and more

Daily Light Report

The city of Waxahachie’s 2022 Sidewalk Grant Program is still taking applications.

The program allows property owners and the city to share in the cost of installing or repairing sidewalks.

Once you apply, an inspector will go out and measure the area and you will receive a cost estimate.

If you have any questions at that time or would like a hardcopy of the estimate mailed to your home, contact the city at sidewalkgrant@waxahachie.com.

For more information and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3BqTp91.

Eagle Flight School camp

Eagle Flight School summer camp is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6 to July 7 at Faith Family’s Oak Cliff and Waxahachie campuses.

The program is for all ages and is designed so students can take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in a variety of ways – through EXPLORE360 adventure learning activities, athletics and visits to many of the Dallas-Fort Worth area's top attractions.

This free, five-week program combines indoor and outdoor learning in new and fun ways to make sure every child is prepared for their next grade level.

This year's Eagle Flight School program will feature an in-depth study of the great state of Texas tailored to every age and grade level. Each week will be devoted to a different region of the Lone Star State and exploration of each area's history, people and places. Breakfast and lunch are included each day.

To register go to faithfamilyacademy.org/signature-programs/efs. Registration deadline is June 5.

Good Samaritan Project Easter event

The Good Samaritan Project will host its Easter event Thursday at Waxahachie Little Pantry, 304 W. 5th St., which is directly behind Taco Casa.

Organizers will be serving free hot homecooked lunch and distributing toiletry bags as they do every month. In addition grocery bags with the fixings will be available for a family to enjoy grilling hot dogs and hamburgers.

Easter baskets will be available for children.

Rockett Baptist Church Easter celebration

Rockett Baptist Church, 2870 FM 983 in Red Oak, will host an Easter Celebration.

“The reason we celebrate is that more than 2,000 years ago, God’s plan of redemption altered the world forever,” Pastor Cory Mullins said. “On Palm Sunday, we’ll focus on the significance of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, and what his journey means for us today. On Good Friday, we’ll not, look down in fear or defeat, but hold our heads high as we focus on the cross and coming alive to the ultimate sacrifice. And then on Easter, we’ll celebrate the resurrection and coming alive with the power to change our lives.”

Immediately following the Easter Sunday service there will be an egg hunt for the kids.

For more information, visit rockettbaptistchurch.org or call 972-576-8954.

Pre-K and kindergarten roundup

Waxahachie ISD will host its Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup from 5:30-7 p.m. May 3.

All pre-K will take place at Turner, and kindergarten will take place at the student’s zoned campus.

Marvin and Wilemon kindergarten lottery students will be notified by April 18 if they have been selected for a spot at the school of choice, and they are asked to attend the roundup at that campus.

Pre-K students are asked to bring ID, income verification, birth certificate, social security card and immunization record.

For more information visit wisd.org or call 972-923-4631.

Earth Day

An Earth Day celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 N. College St. in Waxahachie.

Shred-It will be in the parking lot to receive paper that needs to be shredded. The charge is $10 for home shredding and $25 for business shredding. It will be shredded while you are there, so you are assured it’s gone.

For more information call Patty Dickerson, Chairman Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at 972-217-5956.

Color guard auditions

Auditions for the Waxahachie High School’s fall color guard will take place from 8-4 p.m. April 23.

Practice Sessions will take place on April 11, 12, 14, 19, 21, and 22 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the WHS Practice Gym and Indoor Activity Center.

Students are encouraged to wear athletic practice clothes and to bring a water jug.

For more information contact WHS Color Guard Director Denise Armstrong at darmstrong@wisd.org.

Good Friday event

Farley Street Baptist Church will host a Good Friday event at 7 p.m. April 15 at Railyard Park in Waxahachie.

“My Easter Story” will include praise and worship with personal accounts of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.