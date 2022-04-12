Police say WISD's first lockdown reunification drill showed district is prepared

Lt. Josh Oliver with the Waxahachie Police Department said last month’s lockdown drill and the reunification process that followed went a long way in ensuring the safety of Waxahachie ISD students.

On March 11 the police department, the city’s emergency management department and the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management helped WISD coordinate a large-scale lockdown drill at the high school for students in English class.

Students were relocated and then reunified at the Waxahachie Civic Center. Upon arrival staff members organized and processed students and parents, who also participated in the drill.

“Last year it came to our attention that we practice our lockdown drills and our security drills pretty often,” Oliver said, “but what happens if we have to use that in a real-life scenario afterwards when we have to evacuate students and reunify them somewhere with their parents?”

Oliver said several entities teamed up to come up with a plan to do this effectively.

“Throughout the course of this we really saw some innovation and changes,” Oliver said. “We went forward with the new way of doing things.”

Oliver said 141 English students and more than 70 WISD employees were involved in the exercise, as well as seven city and county employees and 59 parents.

Oliver said one of the most impressive parts of the drill was the short amount of time several procedures took place.

“Within six minutes we had everyone in cars heading over to the Civic Center as far as that team is concerned,” Oliver said, “in putting things together and being able to set up to process kids through.”

Oliver said within 15 minutes of the lockdown there were 10 regular school buses and two special education buses en route to WHS. He said six minutes after the buses arrived the students were loaded up and headed to the Civic Center.

“We were thrilled with the efficiency,” Oliver said.

Oliver said it took four minutes from the time a parent entered the Civic Center and filled out the paperwork to being verified they are the child’s guardian and being put into a designated waiting room.

Oliver also touted the collaboration, saying representatives from many WISD, city and county departments offered services to help in the process, including the IT department that ensured the systems would be in place to verify legal guardianship.

He said communication was also strong. Oliver said an app was used for those involved with the lockdown and transportation to communicate with each other.

Oliver said the app also allowed teachers throughout the campus to be aware of the situation and to communicate where students are.

“The ability for us to communicate with all these teachers is just fantastic,” Oliver said.

Oliver said there were some areas where the process could be improved, such as having more radio communication, having more translators available and more assistance in the parent waiting area, adding a charging station and having briefings for the parents.

“The communication was fantastic, but we learned that we need to take it a step further and have more briefings with the parents to fill them in on where we’re at and what’s going on at the school,” Oliver said.

He said by 11:07 a.m. the buses were returning the students back to WHS.

“I have no doubt that if we did have to do a reunification in real life that with the team we had in place we’d be able to do that effectively and efficiently even with 3,000 students from WHS,” Oliver said.