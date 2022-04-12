DAR recognizes student Good Citizens

Staff report

On Sunday, April 3, the Rebecca Boyce Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution held the 70th annual Good Citizen Patriots’ Tea at the Central Presbyterian Church in Waxahachie. Regent Vicki Williams welcomed the members, guests and honorees in attendance.

Each high school in Ellis County was invited to choose their Good Citizen. This student exemplifies leadership, dependability, service and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Once a student is chosen as the DAR Good Citizen from their school, they are invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and an essay about our American heritage and the responsibility of preserving it for future generations. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to one of these students after the Good Citizen Committee reviews the applications and essays. The Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.

The 2022 Good Citizens Award (pin and certificate) was presented to:

Josey Austin – Maypearl High School

Micah Fitch – Ovilla Christian School

Emily Speelman – Waxahachie Global High School

Nicole Holmberg – Waxahachie High School

Keri Scott – Italy High School

Darcy Smith – Midlothian High School

Dylan Medina – Palmer High School

Savanna Barak – Avalon High School

Cecelya Fung – Waxahachie Preparatory Academy

Sterling Martinez – Midlothian Heritage High School

The Essay Contest Award winner of the $1,000 scholarship was Waxahachie Preparatory Academy Senior Cecelya Fung, daughter of Sanford and Deborah Fung.

These students are outstanding young adults and an inspiration to all.