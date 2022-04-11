It's bluebonnet time in Ennis

Patty Hullett

It’s once again bluebonnet season in Ennis.

This year is special because it is the 70th anniversary of the famous Bluebonnet Trails, which is 40 miles of mapped driving trails stretching across Ellis County, and the celebration takes place throughout the entire month of April.

The actual Bluebonnet Festival took place the past weekend, and the daily three-day events centered around the downtown area of the city.

In 1997, Ennis was designated as the home of the Official Texas Bluebonnet Trails and was also designated the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas by the State Legislature.

This area spotlights the oldest such trails known in the state, and tens of thousands of visitors make the trek to Ennis to view the wildflower show. The Ennis Garden Club began the tradition, and this group continues to lead the way on the city’s efforts to share their treasured bluebonnets with the world.

Some of the featured events during the festival included: arts and crafts vendors, food, kids’ activities on the streets of downtown, multi-concerts available all three days of the festival and a “Wine Wander Tent.” A farmers’ market was opened for business Saturday, and wildflower walks nearby were also offered.

For additional information about the continuing Bluebonnet Trails event for the remainder of the month of April email bluebonnettrail.org or call 972-878-4748.