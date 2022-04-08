WISD School Board to discuss Balanced Scorecard, reunification drill

The Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees on Monday will receive a presentation on its Balanced Scorecard initiative.

The program helps the district narrow its focus into four priorities – student growth, honoring and supporting staff, customer outcomes and financial outcomes – as well as performance objectives.

As part of the Balanced Scorecard discussion district staff will also provide an update on the seven interview questions WISD plans to include going forward that will incorporate the district’s core values.

The board will also discuss the WISD reunification drill that took place March 11. In that drill the Waxahachie Police Department, the city’s Emergency Management Department and the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management helped WISD coordinate a large-scale lockdown drill at the high school.

Students were relocated and then reunified at the Waxahachie Civic Center. Upon arrival staff members organized and processed students and parents.

The board is also expected to vote the approval of a donation for a new indoor golf training facility at Coleman Jr. High and a plaque honoring Bill Pearman, who was a supporter of the Waxahachie Indian golf program.

Monday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the WISD Administration Building, 411 N. Gibson St.