Harrison tours Life Red Oak campus

Daily Light report

Last Friday, State Representative Brian Harrison visited and toured Life School's Red Oak Elementary campus. He had the honor of meeting with a 4th grade class, observing the science fair, and hearing firsthand from the dedicated staff and teachers on why they love working at Life School.

“I appreciate Life School for giving me a great tour and for providing quality education in HD-10,” Harrison said. “I'm proud to represent such high-performing ISDs and public charter schools. It was an honor to meet students and see dedicated teachers and staff in action. I firmly believe in school choice and look forward to further empowering parents, students, and teachers next session.”

Life School, a nonprofit network of tuition-free, public charter schools in Texas, was founded in 1998 to serve families in southern Dallas. Sparked by the vision of Dr. Tom Wilson, Life School opened its doors in Oak Cliff with 15 staff and 266 students. Dr. Wilson’s vision was to provide a quality education and give parents educational choice regardless of their ability to pay.

Today, Life School operates 10 schools at 7 locations serving more than 5,600 students in Carrollton (K-5), Cedar Hill (K-6), Lancaster (K-6), Mountain Creek (K-6), Oak Cliff (K-12), Red Oak (K-6) and Waxahachie (7-12).