New county elections position approved

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court provided funding for one new clerk position in the Elections Office during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

This new position will help the office manage increased employee workload caused by strengthened election integrity processes implemented during the 87th Texas Legislature.

“We strive to respect the taxpayer dollar in Ellis County,” County Judge Todd Little said, “but if there is one thing we can justify spending on, it would be election integrity. That was the reason behind our decision to pay for sequentially-numbered ballots, and that is the reason we must also provide Elections with the staffing they need to accommodate the requirements we put in place.”

Passed in 2021, Senate Bill 1 fortified election integrity measures across the board, including new verification requirements for voter registrations and mail-in ballots.

Recently, Ellis County also opted to utilize sequentially-numbered ballots, which must be pre-printed before every election. While these new requirements are intended to enhance election integrity, they also greatly increase the time required for election workers to process voter and ballot data.

Combined with the sheer number of new voters brought about by Ellis County’s expanding population, this increased workload has strained the Elections Office.

Elections Administrator Jana Onyon presented a request for an additional Clerk III position to commissioners, who agreed to fund the position with a transfer of $25,900 for the remainder of fiscal year 2022. Moving forward, the new position will be incorporated into the fiscal year 2023 budget, which will go into effect on Oct. 1, with a fully-funded salary of $62,161.

Interested applicants can apply on the Ellis County jobs website or by reaching out to Ellis County Human Resources at 972-825-5290.

Cul-de-sac approved

A one-time variance for a lengthy cul-de-sac in the Ennis area was approved with conditions during Tuesday’s regular bi-weekly meeting. The property is an 80.6-acre tract located on the west side of Union Hill Road and 655 feet west of the intersection with Alsdorf Road.

The proposed original length of the cul-de-sac was 2,329 feet, which greatly exceeds the county’s maximum of 1,000 feet. However, commissioners approved an initial variance of 1.328 feet. An alternative proposal for a “hammerhead” terminus for the cul-de-sac was rejected.

County development director Alberto Mares said the developer was proposing a 20-lot subdivision over two phases on the property. Mares said the subdivision would be gated. Mares said staff recommended approval based on several conditions, including a prohibition of further subdivision of lots.

Public speakers expressed opposition over water drainage, increased traffic, water supply for firefighters, and the general loss of a rural setting for their homes. One neighboring property owner alleged before the court that a spraying to kill trees on the applicant’s land killed a number of trees on his own property.

The owner of the property, Eugene Robinson, said he was willing to increase the lot size of the development into 12-care “ranchettes” to reduce the number of new residents. He also said he was willing to cut the length of the cul-de-sac short at 1,328 feet, which the court accepted

Precinct 1 Commissioner Randy Stinson said the matter before the court was only for the variance for the cul-de-sac, and that the platting and drainage studies will be addressed later.

Other items

• The approved consent agenda consisted of previous meeting minutes; acceptance of various reports; ratification of authority to file a supplemental amicus brief in high-speed rail litigation; a donation of 331 paperback books from the Nicholas P. Sims Library to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center with an estimated value of $2,508.86; the donation of a Gradall grapple bucket from the city of Midlothian to Precinct 4; the appointment of Marcus S. Brown to fill a vacant board position in Emergency Services District 1; work orders for interlocal agreements with the cities of Oak Leaf and Ovilla; payment of several invoices left over from the previous fiscal year; payment of property tax refunds; and several budgetary line-item transfers.

• Plats were approved for a 2-acre property on the west side of Newton Road in the Ferris area into two lots; a 6.6-acre property on the west side of Singleton Road in the extraterritorial jurisdictions of Midlothian and Maypearl into two lots; and a 20.251-acre plat on the west side of Anderson Ranch Road in the Waxahachie area into four lots.

• A one-time variance was approved for two lots on the west side of Westmoreland Road in the ETJ of Ovilla. The variance allows the two lots not to meet minimum road frontage, and allows one lot not to meet the minimum lot size for several criteria. The approval was amended to widen one lot by 20 feet and grant in its place a 20-foot easement to the second lot, which lies behind the first lot.

• Commissioners approved a $49,320 project with Muirhead Concrete Services using an existing contract for paving services. The project consists of 6,60 square feet of paving.

• The court accepted $8,041.77 in restitution from a previous employee resulting from theft prosecution.

• A notice of election was approved for the May 7 joint city and school board election. Also on the ballot will be two constitutional amendments referred to voters by the 87th Texas Legislature in a special session.

• Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District general manager Kathy Turner Jones gave an annual presentation to commissioners. There are 276 wells registered in Ellis County, of which 107 are registered as domestic wells that are exempt from water usage fee payments to the district.

• Judge Little announced that the county will hold a public forum on Thursday, March 21 at 5 p.m. to discuss the county’s facilities needs and 25-year plan.