LHSW students win 'Stock Market Game'

Daily Light report

Life School students learned first-hand about the value of long-term investing thanks to the SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game. The game is an educational program used by hundreds of Texas teachers to “boost students’ math, economics, and personal financial knowledge, while also improving their test scores and instilling essential skills for financially-independent futures.”

Life School students began the simulation with an imaginary investment of $100,000 to trade stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds on the NYSE and NASDAQ. Students were tasked with monitoring current affairs to make informed trades in real-time using the SMG software. Life School students competed with teams from other schools across the state.

In the Dallas Area High School category, Life High School Waxahachie claimed first place, growing $100,000 into $131,814.12. Under sponsoring teacher Cameron Grizzle, the LHSW team of Larry Housewright, Alejandro Vazquez, and Lucas McNeal grew their investments 31.8%, outpacing the second-place Dallas Area finisher by 8.5%. Their rank was especially notable in relation to the 2,600 participating teams.

Principal Candace Johnson said, “I’m so proud of our LHSW students. Their performance, placing 6th out of 2,600 teams is impressive! Life School is privileged to have teachers like Mr. Grizzle who give students opportunities to see how the skills they are learning can be applied in their adult lives.”

With such a strong performance, the LHSW team not only gained knowledge and experience that is uncommon among American students; it is increasingly uncommon among American adults. According to studies compiled by the U.S. Financial Literacy and Education Commission, only one-third of adults can answer at least four of five financial literacy questions on concepts such as mortgages, interest rates, inflation and risk.

Staying true to its founding mission of developing leaders with life skills, Life School continues to champion financial literacy among its students. Through its innovative LifeLeader program, the district encourages students to reflect on key financial questions like, “Is this a responsible way to spend my money?” “What is my plan for current and future financial stability?” and “Do I feel confident in my savings plan?” While aimed at helping students achieve long-term happiness, LifeLeader’s focus on financial literacy is less about wealth and more about contentment. Life School works to ensure that its graduates know how to earn, save, and live fulfilling lives.