Area briefs: Easter celebrations planned around Ellis County

Daily Light Report

The Good Samaritan Project will host its Easter event April 14 at Waxahachie Little Pantry, 304 W. 5th St., which is directly behind Taco Casa.

Organizers will be serving free hot homecooked lunch and distributing toiletry bags as they do every month. In addition grocery bags with the fixings will be available for a family to enjoy grilling hot dogs and hamburgers.

Easter baskets will be available for children.

Rockett Baptist Church Easter celebration

Rockett Baptist Church, 2870 FM 983 in Red Oak, will host an Easter Celebration.

“The reason we celebrate is that more than 2,000 years ago, God’s plan of redemption altered the world forever,” Pastor Cory Mullins said. “On Palm Sunday, we’ll focus on the significance of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, and what his journey means for us today. On Good Friday, we’ll not, look down in fear or defeat, but hold our heads high as we focus on the cross and coming alive to the ultimate sacrifice. And then on Easter, we’ll celebrate the resurrection and coming alive with the power to change our lives.”

Immediately following the Easter Sunday service there will be an egg hunt for the kids.

For more information, visit rockettbaptistchurch.org or call 972-576-8954.

Fire station 4

The community is invited to celebrate the ground breaking for Fire Station 4 at 850 S. Interstate 35E in Waxahachie.

The ground breaking ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information contact Amy Borders at aborders@waxahachie.com or call 469-309-4012.

Pre-K and kindergarten roundup

Waxahachie ISD will host its Pre-K and Kindergarten Roundup from 5:30-7 p.m. May 3.

All pre-K will take place at Turner, and kindergarten will take place at the student’s zoned campus.

Marvin and Wilemon kindergarten lottery students will be notified by April 18 if they have been selected for a spot at the school of choice, and they are asked to attend the roundup at that campus.

Pre-K students are asked to bring ID, income verification, birth certificate, social security card and immunization record.

For more information visit wisd.org or call 972-923-4631.

Earth Day

An Earth Day celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon April 30 at Central Presbyterian Church, 402 N. College St. in Waxahachie.

Shred-It will be in the parking lot to receive paper that needs to be shredded. The charge is $10 for home shredding and $25 for business shredding. It will be shredded while you are there, so you are assured it’s gone.

For more information call Patty Dickerson, Chairman Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at 972-217-5956.

Color guard auditions

Auditions for the Waxahachie High School’s fall color guard will take place from 8-4 p.m. April 23.

Practice Sessions will take place on April 11, 12, 14, 19, 21, and 22 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the WHS Practice Gym and Indoor Activity Center.

Students are encouraged to wear athletic practice clothes and to bring a water jug.

For more information contact WHS Color Guard Director Denise Armstrong at darmstrong@wisd.org.

Waxahachie Symphony Association presents Texas Gypsies

Travel back in time with a spirited mix of swing and gypsy jazz from the Texas Gypsies at the Historic Chautauqua Auditorium at 7 p.m. April 9, presented by the Waxahachie Symphony Association.

The band will have you dancing in your seat and swinging around the hardwood floor. Enjoy vintage Jazzy Swingin cool hep cat sounds from the ‘20s-‘30s-‘40s along with Western Swing, Gypsy Jazz, and a pinch of Retro Deco Rockabilly.

The band mixes passionate violin, a blazing horn section, rocking swingin’ guitars, slappin’ upright bass, and retro style drumming to harmoniously create their own unique, fun and artistic sound that will get you on your feet.

Tickets are $20 and available at waxahachiesymphony.com or at the door for purchase.

Good Friday event

Farley Street Baptist Church will host a Good Friday event at 7 p.m. April 15 at Railyard Park in Waxahachie.

“My Easter Story” will include praise and worship with personal accounts of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.